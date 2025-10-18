Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 02:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India vs Australia 1st ODI playing 11, live toss time and live streaming

Gill steps into the role on the back of a successful home Test series win against the West Indies, and will be supported by newly named vice-captain Shreyas Iyer.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

A high-voltage clash awaits cricket fans as India and Australia gear up for a much-anticipated three-match ODI series, starting Sunday, October 19, at the Optus Stadium in Perth. This series marks the beginning of a new era for India in the 50-over format, with Shubman Gill officially taking over the reins from Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain. Adding to the excitement, Indian fans will finally see the return of senior pros Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the playing 11 for the first time since lifting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. 
 
Gill steps into the role on the back of a successful home Test series win against the West Indies, and will be supported by newly named vice-captain Shreyas Iyer. Their presence is expected to bring experience and balance to a relatively young squad that also includes key names like KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and all-rounder Axar Patel.
 
 
Discussing the pitch conditions before the match, Shubman Gill mentioned that the surface appears to be ideal for a one-day international and could favour the batters. "It seems like a really good wicket for an ODI," he said.
 
When asked about the return of seasoned campaigners Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill said having two of the greatest ODI batters in the squad is a big boost, and their presence will undoubtedly benefit the team heading into the series.
 
"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are two of the finest white-ball players globally. Their experience and the skill sets they offer add immense value to the team," he stated.

On the other side, Australia will be led by Mitchell Marsh as they look to assert dominance at home. However, the hosts have been hit by a setback with all-rounder Cameron Green ruled out due to injury, with Marnus Labuschagne stepping in as his replacement. The stage is set for a cracking series between two modern-day giants. 
 
India vs Australia Head-to-Head stats in ODI cricket
 
Total matches: 158
Australia won: 84
India won: 58
Tie/No result: 10
 
India vs Australia 1st ODI probable Playing 11
 
India Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.
 
Australia Playing 11: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head,  Josh Philippe (wk), Tim David, Matthew Short, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood
 
Squads:
 
India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna
 
Australia Squad: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann 
 
India vs Australia 1st ODI live telecast and streaming details
 
When does the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match take place?
The 1st ODI between India and Australia will be played on Sunday, 19 October 2025.
 
What is the venue of the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match?
The match will be held at the Perth Stadium in Australia.
 
At what time will the live toss for the IND vs AUS 1st ODI take place?
The toss for the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match will take place at 8:30 AM IST.
 
At what time will the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match begin?
The first ball of the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match is scheduled for 9:00 AM IST.
 
Which TV channel will live telecast the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match in India?
The live telecast for the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match in India?
Live streaming of the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

