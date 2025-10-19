Sunday, October 19, 2025 | 08:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IND vs AUS live streaming: Where to watch first ODI match in Perth today?

IND vs AUS live streaming: Where to watch first ODI match in Perth today?

The live telecast of the ODI series between India and Australia will be available on the Star Sports Network in India

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 8:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Australia are renewing their rivalry in the first ODI at Perth today, marking the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to the national side after seven months.
The coin flip of the match went in Australia's way and they opted to bowl first.   Captain's take after the toss:  Shubman Gill (IND): We would have bowled first as well. It's all about getting mentally ready. We are in a good mental place. The practice sessions help. We have a great combination. Nitish Reddy makes his debut, we are going with three fast bowlers and three all-rounders.  Mitchell Marsh (AUS): We are going to bowl first. Looks like a pretty good wicket. Hopefully it's fast. It's always a huge honour leading your country. Hope we get off to a good start. The morale is great. We have some good young players. Seven batters, one wicketkeeper and four bowlers.  India vs Australia first ODI playing 11:  India's playing 11 vs Australia: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh  Australia playing 11 vs India: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Philippe(w), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood 
  The duo, who last featured in the Champions Trophy, rejoin a setup that has evolved in their absence. While Kohli and Rohit have been preparing hard—Rohit focusing on fitness and Kohli training privately in London—their challenge will be to rediscover rhythm after the IPL break.
 
 
Moreover, Shubman Gill, leading India as full-time ODI captain for the first time, faces the task of balancing his leadership debut with the experience of his senior teammates. The Optus Stadium surface promises pace and bounce, offering an early test against the Australian quicks, led by Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. With 2027 World Cup plans already underway, this series serves as a crucial marker for India’s transition phase and the veterans’ continued relevance. 

But how can you watch this highly anticipated match between the two cricketing giants globally? Take a look.
 
Country / Region TV Channels Streaming Platforms
India Star Sports Network, DD Sports (FTA) JioHotstar
Australia Fox Cricket Kayo Sports
United Kingdom TNT Sports, Discovery+ Discovery+
United States Willow TV ESPN+, Sling TV
Canada Willow Canada Willow App
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Go, Sky Sport Now
South Africa SuperSport Cricket DStv App
Pakistan PTV Sports PTV Sports Digital
Bangladesh Gazi TV (GTV) Rabbitholebd
Sri Lanka Siyatha TV, Ada Derana 24 SonyLIV
Nepal Star Sports (via India feed) JioHotstar
Afghanistan Ariana TV Ariana Play
Middle East (UAE, Qatar, Oman, etc.) CricLife, beIN Sports STARZPLAY
Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play
United States Territories Willow TV ESPN+
Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore) Astro Cricket, Hub Sports Astro Go
Europe (Non-UK) ICC.tv ICC.tv
Africa (Other regions) SuperSport Grandstand DStv Stream
Canada Willow Canada FuboTV
West Indies ESPN ESPN Play Caribbean

India vs Australia today’s ODI match live streaming and telecast details

When will the first ODI match between India and Australia be played? 
The first ODI of the three-match series between India and Australia will be played on Sunday, October 19.
 
What will be the venue for the first ODI match between India and Australia on October 19? 
The October 19 ODI match between India and Australia will be played at Optus Stadium in Perth.
 
When will the toss for the first ODI match between India and Australia take place? 
The toss for the first ODI match between India and Australia will take place at 8:30 AM IST.
 
When will the first ball of the first ODI match between India and Australia be bowled? 
The first ball of the 1st ODI match between India and Australia will be bowled at 9 AM IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of the first ODI match between India and Australia in India? 
The live telecast of the ODI series between India and Australia will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the first ODI match between India and Australia in India? 
The live streaming of the ODI series between India and Australia will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

