IND vs AUS live streaming: Where to watch first ODI match in Perth today?

India and Australia are renewing their rivalry in the first ODI at Perth today, marking the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to the national side after seven months.
The duo, who last featured in the Champions Trophy, rejoin a setup that has evolved in their absence. While Kohli and Rohit have been preparing hard—Rohit focusing on fitness and Kohli training privately in London—their challenge will be to rediscover rhythm after the IPL break.
Moreover, Shubman Gill, leading India as full-time ODI captain for the first time, faces the task of balancing his leadership debut with the experience of his senior teammates. The Optus Stadium surface promises pace and bounce, offering an early test against the Australian quicks, led by Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. With 2027 World Cup plans already underway, this series serves as a crucial marker for India’s transition phase and the veterans’ continued relevance.
Also Read
But how can you watch this highly anticipated match between the two cricketing giants globally? Take a look.
|India vs Australia 1st ODI broadcast details
|Country / Region
|TV Channels
|Streaming Platforms
|India
|Star Sports Network, DD Sports (FTA)
|JioHotstar
|Australia
|Fox Cricket
|Kayo Sports
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports, Discovery+
|Discovery+
|United States
|Willow TV
|ESPN+, Sling TV
|Canada
|Willow Canada
|Willow App
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Sky Go, Sky Sport Now
|South Africa
|SuperSport Cricket
|DStv App
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports
|PTV Sports Digital
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV (GTV)
|Rabbitholebd
|Sri Lanka
|Siyatha TV, Ada Derana 24
|SonyLIV
|Nepal
|Star Sports (via India feed)
|JioHotstar
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV
|Ariana Play
|Middle East (UAE, Qatar, Oman, etc.)
|CricLife, beIN Sports
|STARZPLAY
|Caribbean
|ESPN Caribbean
|ESPN Play
|United States Territories
|Willow TV
|ESPN+
|Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore)
|Astro Cricket, Hub Sports
|Astro Go
|Europe (Non-UK)
|ICC.tv
|ICC.tv
|Africa (Other regions)
|SuperSport Grandstand
|DStv Stream
|Canada
|Willow Canada
|FuboTV
|West Indies
|ESPN
|ESPN Play Caribbean
India vs Australia today’s ODI match live streaming and telecast details
When will the first ODI match between India and Australia be played?
The first ODI of the three-match series between India and Australia will be played on Sunday, October 19.
What will be the venue for the first ODI match between India and Australia on October 19?
The October 19 ODI match between India and Australia will be played at Optus Stadium in Perth.
When will the toss for the first ODI match between India and Australia take place?
The toss for the first ODI match between India and Australia will take place at 8:30 AM IST.
When will the first ball of the first ODI match between India and Australia be bowled?
The first ball of the 1st ODI match between India and Australia will be bowled at 9 AM IST.
Where to watch live telecast of the first ODI match between India and Australia in India?
The live telecast of the ODI series between India and Australia will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch live streaming of the first ODI match between India and Australia in India?
The live streaming of the ODI series between India and Australia will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.