Sunday, November 09, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Rodrigues subdued on return as Renegades overpower Brisbane Heat in WBBL

Rodrigues subdued on return as Renegades overpower Brisbane Heat in WBBL

Rodrigues, who was playing her first match since India's historic ODI World Cup win last week, looked eager to make an impact but got out after facing nine balls

Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues

Press Trust of India Brisbane
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jemimah Rodrigues' return to competitive cricket after the high of the World Cup triumph turned out to be a quiet one as the Indian batting superstar managed only six runs in her team Brisbane Heat's seven-wicket defeat against Melbourne Renegades in the Women's Big Bash League here Sunday.

Rodrigues, who was playing her first match since India's historic ODI World Cup win last week, looked eager to make an impact but got out after facing nine balls, edging Alice Capsey to Deandra Dottin at backward point.

Rodrigues' subdued return may have disappointed her growing fan base but her presence added star value to the contest.

 

Brisbane Heat posted a video on their X handle, showing a smiling Jemimah making he way to the pitch, saying," I am here in Brisbane, can you believe it, very excited for today, let's go."  Her early exit came at a crucial juncture as Heat could only post 133 all out in 20 overs.

Nadine de Klerk (40 off 38 balls) and Chinelle Henry (29 off 22) offered resistance, but the Renegades' spinners dominated proceedings.

Also Read

Meghalaya's Akash Choudhary

Akash Choudhary hits six sixes in an over, breaks FC record for fastest 50

IPL 2026 retention list

IPL 2026 Retention: All you need to know ahead of deadline on November 15

WPL 2025

Full list of retained, released players for WPL 2026 mega auction on Nov 27

New Zealand cricket team

New Zealand edge past West Indies in 3rd T20 to go 2-1 up in the series

New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20 Playing 11

New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20 Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

Skipper Georgia Wareham (3/12) and Alice Capsey (3/22) were outstanding in the middle overs, while Tess Flintoff (3/30) ensured there was no late flourish.

In reply, the Renegades chased down a revised target of 66 runs in 8 overs after a rain interruption, reaching the total in 7.3 overs. Courtney Webb led the way with an unbeaten 34 off 22 balls, steering her team home with skipper Wareham (16 not out) at the other end.

Brief Scores:  Brisbane Heat Women: 133 in 20 overs (Nadine de Klerk 40, Chinelle Henry 29; Wareham 3/12, Capsey 3/22, Flintoff 3/30)  Melbourne Renegades Women: 66/3 in 7.3 overs (Courtney Webb 34, Wareham 16 not out; Ginger 2/16, Hamilton 1/18).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Auqib Nabi

Ranji Trophy: Auqib Nabi's fifer floors Delhi as J&K seize early advantage

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup trophy issue with PCB will be solved soon: BCCI secretary Saikia

Abhishek Sharma

India vs Australia highlights: India seal series 2-1; 5th T20I abandoned due to rain in Brisbane

Dhruv Jurel

Dhruv Jurel makes his case for IND vs SA Tests with twin centuries vs SA-A

Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI probable playing 11

Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

Topics : Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon