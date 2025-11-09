Sunday, November 09, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / New Zealand edge past West Indies in 3rd T20 to go 2-1 up in the series

New Zealand edge past West Indies in 3rd T20 to go 2-1 up in the series

Kyle Jamieson, after defending 16 runs off the last over in the 2nd T20, defended 12 runs off the last over in the 3rd T20 to hand the Kiwis the lead

New Zealand cricket team

New Zealand cricket team

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

New Zealand held their nerve in a high-scoring contest to defeat the West Indies by nine runs in the third T20I at Eden Park, Auckland, on Sunday, taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Devon Conway’s fluent 56 and Daryl Mitchell’s powerful 41 off 24 balls helped the hosts post a competitive 177 for nine in their allotted 20 overs.
 
Despite late fireworks from Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer, the West Indies fell short, bowled out for 168 in 19.5 overs. Jacob Duffy and Ish Sodhi starred with three wickets apiece, while skipper Mitchell Santner made crucial contributions with both bat and ball. The result marked New Zealand’s second successive win after dropping the series opener, putting them in control ahead of the fourth T20I. 
 

Conway and Mitchell anchor New Zealand innings

After opting to bat, New Zealand got off to a brisk start through Devon Conway and debutant Tim Robinson, who added 47 in the powerplay. Conway continued his fluent strokeplay, striking six fours and two sixes in his 34-ball 56. Rachin Ravindra (26 off 15) and Daryl Mitchell (41 off 24) carried the momentum, but regular wickets in the death overs slowed the scoring rate.
 
Jason Holder and Matthew Forde bowled tightly in the latter stages, claiming two wickets each, as New Zealand finished on 177 for nine — a total that looked slightly under par given Eden Park’s short boundaries.

Also Read

New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20 Playing 11

New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20 Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd T20 Playing 11

New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd T20 Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

Mitchell Santner

Santner's heroics in vain as West Indies beat New Zealand in 1st T20I

New Zealand vsd West Indies 1st T20 broadcast details

NZ vs WI live streaming: Where to watch 1st T20 match in Auckland today?

Full list of ICC Women's World Cup winners and runners-up with captains

1973 to 2025: Full list of ICC Women's World Cup winners and runners-up

Duffy and Sodhi deliver with the ball

The West Indies’ chase began aggressively, but Jacob Duffy struck early, removing Amir Jangoo and captain Shai Hope in the first two overs. Alick Athanaze (31) and Ackeem Auguste (24) rebuilt the innings before Ish Sodhi’s double strike turned the tide. The leg-spinner removed both Athanaze and Rovman Powell to leave the West Indies reeling at 68 for five.

Shepherd and Springer fight back in vain

Romario Shepherd (49 off 34) and Shamar Springer (39 off 20) reignited the West Indies’ hopes with a blistering 78-run stand for the ninth wicket. However, their efforts weren’t enough, as both fell in quick succession near the end. Duffy and Sodhi shared six wickets between them, while Santner and Jamieson chipped in with crucial breakthroughs.

Series advantage for New Zealand

With this victory, New Zealand gained a 2-1 advantage in the five-match series. The teams will meet again for the fourth T20I, where the West Indies must bounce back to stay alive. For New Zealand, the return to form of Conway and the consistency of their spinners remain major positives.

More From This Section

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup trophy issue with PCB will be solved soon: BCCI secretary Saikia

Auqib Nabi

Ranji Trophy: Auqib Nabi's fifer floors Delhi as J&K seize early advantage

Abhishek Sharma

India vs Australia highlights: India seal series 2-1; 5th T20I abandoned due to rain in Brisbane

Dhruv Jurel

Dhruv Jurel makes his case for IND vs SA Tests with twin centuries vs SA-A

Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI probable playing 11

Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

Topics : Cricket News New Zealand cricket team West Indies cricket team T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon