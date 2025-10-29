Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Rohit breaks Sachin's record; becomes oldest no.1 batter in ODI rankings

Rohit breaks Sachin's record; becomes oldest no.1 batter in ODI rankings

At 38, Rohit Sharma achieves a long-awaited career milestone by rising to the top of the ICC ODI batting charts for the first time, overtaking Shubman Gill

Rohit sharma, Rohit

India's Rohit Sharma celebrates after making 100 runs against Australia during their One Day International cricket match in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. (Photo:PTI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a milestone moment for Indian cricket, Rohit Sharma has claimed the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings for the first time in his decorated career. The 38-year-old veteran replaced teammate Shubman Gill, who endured a lean run during India’s recent tour of Australia.
 
At 38 years and 182 days, Rohit became the oldest cricketer ever to top the men’s ODI batting rankings, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar, who last held the No. 1 spot in Tests at 38 years and 73 days in 2011. Rohit now joins an exclusive club of Indian icons like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill, who have all held the No. 1 ODI batting ranking. 
 

Century in Sydney seals the climb

Rohit’s latest climb up the rankings was fuelled by a commanding return to form during the three-match ODI series against Australia, where he was India’s top run-scorer with 202 runs in three innings. His crowning performance came in Sydney, where he struck an unbeaten 121 off 125 balls to guide India to a nine-wicket win in the decider.
 
Team sources said Rohit had looked “in complete control” throughout the series, mixing patience with his trademark flair. His gritty 73 off 97 deliveries in Adelaide had already hinted at a return to his best before the Sydney masterclass sealed it. These innings earned him 36 additional rating points, taking his tally to 781 — enough to edge past Gill and Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran.

Shubman slips as veterans rise

For Gill, the tour proved frustrating. The 25-year-old, who had held the top ODI ranking since late 2023, managed only 43 runs in three innings. As a result, he dropped to third place, while Zadran climbed to second.
 
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, who endured back-to-back ducks before scoring an unbeaten 74 in Sydney, slipped one position to sixth in the updated rankings. Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand, gained ground, rising to ninth place after a solid run of middle-order contributions.

ICC ODI Batters Rankings:

Pos Team Player Rating Career Best Rating
1 India Rohit Sharma 781 882
2 Afghanistan Ibrahim Zadran 764 764
3 India Shubman Gill 745 847
4 Pakistan Babar Azam 739 898
5 New Zealand Daryl Mitchell 734 751
6 India Virat Kohli 725 909
7 Sri Lanka Charith Asalanka 716 725
8 Ireland Harry Tector 708 767
9 India Shreyas Iyer 700 710
10 West Indies Shai Hope 690 802
11 Sri Lanka Kusal Mendis 656 669
12 Sri Lanka Pathum Nissanka 654 728
13 Australia Travis Head 653 697
14 India KL Rahul 631 675
15 West Indies Keacy Carty 630 662
16 Afghanistan Rahmanullah Gurbaz 626 686
17 Ireland Paul Stirling 625 698
18 New Zealand Rachin Ravindra 618 643
19 South Africa Rassie van der Dussen 610 797
20 England Joe Root 609 816
 

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

