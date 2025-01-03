Business Standard

Friday, January 03, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Rohit vs Gambhir: Here's how two openers performed in Aussies conditions

Rohit vs Gambhir: Here's how two openers performed in Aussies conditions

As an opener, Gambhir's performance has not been as encouraging as he scored at an average of 27.5, but Rohit's is even worse.

Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir

Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 9:52 AM IST
With Rohit Sharma opting himself out for India's Playing 11 for the 5th Test against Australia, stand-in captain Bumrah said that there is no selfishness in the team during India vs Australia 5th Test at Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. But one can't shy away from the fact that it was head coach Gautam Gambhir who made a call over the selection of the team after India lost the Melbourne Test match, thus putting team's chance for a place in ICC World Test Championship (WTC) in a very precarious situation.  Check India vs Australia 5th Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE, MATCH UPDATES AND FULL SCORECARD HERE    Even in the Sydney's famous dressing room balcony, the players appeared nervous as camera panned at them in the first session of the Sydney Test.   Though India were reduced to 17-2 on a green Sydney wicket within half an hour after Bumrah opted to bat first, the problem of solid opening stand was not achieved despite Rohit made a sacrifise. As India lost three wickets in the first session on Day 1, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill just thrown their wickets away.  What will be the future of 38-year-old Rohit in Test cricket? only selectors can make a call given India's next Test series would begin not before June 2025.    But we can analyse how Gautam Gambhir himself fared as an opener in the Test, this would not give a clear picture as how difficult it is to score Down Under while facing the new cherry.  
Gautam Gambhir in Australia  As an opener, Gambhir's performance has not been as encouraging as he scored at an average of 27.5. 
 
 
Gautam Gambhir Test runs in Australia
Year Innings Runs Balls Outs Avg SR HS 50 100 4s 6s Dot %
2011 2 16 69 2 8 23.2 13 0 0 1 0 84.1
2012 6 165 376 6 27.5 43.9 83 1 0 21 0 81.4
 
In the 2011 series, Gambhir faced 69 balls across two innings but could only manage 16 runs, struggling to cope with the pressure, and was dismissed twice. His strike rate was a modest 23.2, a clear reflection of how tough it was for him to adjust to the Australian conditions. 
   Gautam Gambhir against Australia in red ball cricket 
Gautam Gambhir Test runs against Australia
Overall figures Span Matches Inns NO Runs HS Ave 100 50 0
Gautam Gambhir 2004-2012 9 18 0 673 206 37.38 2 2 2
  Rohit Sharma runs in Australia  Rohit Sharma runs in Australia as an opener has not been encouraging either. Rohit managed to score only 160 runs in 9 innings in Australia at an average of 17.78. 
Rohit Sharma stats as an opener in Australia
Bat1 Bat2 Runs Wkts Conc Ct St Ground
26 52 78 - - 0 0 Sydney
44 7 51 0 1 5 0 Brisbane
3 6 9 - - 1 0 Adelaide
10 DNB 10 - - 1 0 Brisbane
3 9 12 - - 1 0 Melbourne
 
 

More From This Section

Shane Watson

Unfortunate that India aren't travelling to Pakistan: Shane Watson

New Zealand cricket team

Sri Lanka beats New Zealand by 7 runs in 3rd T20, Kiwis clinch series 2-1

We will meet when you get better, Kapil Dev to an emotional Vinod Kambli

We will meet when you get better, Kapil Dev to an emotional Vinod Kambli

Australia

IND vs AUS: Cummins says no let up in intensity as hosts eye win in Sydney

Pat Cummins

Australian skipper Pat Cummins likely to miss Test tour against Sri Lanka

Topics : Gautam Gambhir Rohit Sharma India vs Australia ICC World Test Championship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentAnya Polytech IPO ListingHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon