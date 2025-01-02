Business Standard

IND vs AUS: Cummins says no let up in intensity as hosts eye win in Sydney

IND vs AUS: Cummins says no let up in intensity as hosts eye win in Sydney

A commanding 184-run victory in the Boxing Day Test has placed Australia in pole position to reclaim the Trophy for the first time since 2014-15.

Australia

Australia

Press Trust of India Sydney
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Australia captain Pat Cummins asserted that there would be no let up in intensity despite the hosts grabbing a 2-1 lead heading into the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, beginning here on Friday.

A commanding 184-run victory in the Boxing Day Test has placed Australia in pole position to reclaim the Trophy for the first time since 2014-15.

"I mean, it's always the preferred position. But you know, you go into every Test match trying to win. So, it's no different this week," Cummins said  "But I'm really happy with how the boys have played in the last three Tests. We've shown that we've been the front-runners, and the aim again this week is to keep it up," he added.

 

The skipper, however, conceded there are some issues with the Aussies' batting.

"I think, no doubt, there are times when we would have liked to score more runs. In that last game in Melbourne, we would have liked to push that lead out to 400-500, given we were in such a good position. But that's Test cricket."  Cummins said the pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground could be a little different from the traditional surfaces where spinners often enjoyed their outings, while offering copious help to batters as well.

"It's a tough one to call exactly. It's a little bit different from the traditional SCG wicket. I think the two Shield wickets this year seemed to play really well. The teams were happy with the wicket, which felt like there was a bit on offer for the bowlers, but also runs to be scored.

"It looks pretty good. No doubt there'll be stages where it's good for batting, but potentially it will break up and spin towards the end. You never really know whether weather plays a part here as well. I've played a few Test matches here, but outside of that, only one-days and stuff, so I'm no expert."  Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been a thorn in Australia's flesh all series. The right-arm quick was responsible for India's only win in the series at Perth, and has swung the momentum in favour of the visitors several times.

"No doubt he's bowling well at the moment. He's tough (to face).

"Hopefully, by the time I come in, it's late in the day and he's bowled a fair bit, so it's easier for me. I've faced him quite a bit across the world in different formats, but he always poses a challenge," Cummins said on his plans to tackle Bumrah.

"Last game, it helped that I was at the non-striker's end," he said on a lighter note.

Cummins has added significantly to his batting credentials recently, rescuing Australia from difficult positions across formats. The 31-year-old confessed that letting go of the worry about consequences has been instrumental in his success.

"It's something I've always put a lot of effort into. But, to be honest, you never quite know what you're going to get with my batting. I think for a while, I was so worried about being perfect and not getting out that, in some ways, you're batting with your hands tied behind your back.

"Nowadays, I try not to overthink it. I just focus on scoring areas, playing good shots, and not worrying too much about the consequences. Just remember that batting is about scoring runs, and however ugly it looks, just try and get a few runs."  Young Sam Konstas took the world by surprise with his aggressive approach in the Boxing Day Test, and the skipper lauded the teenager's adaptability.

"I think he showed how adaptable he can be. That takes a lot of skill, first of all. We always encourage our players to read the moment and play how they see fit.

"So, for Sam, he sensed the moment was to attack and put pressure back on the bowlers, and he did that. It might be different this week.

"It might be, 'I'm going to play a slower game' and score runs that way. So our message is always just to back yourself, have really clear plans, and back your decision-making," Cummins added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

