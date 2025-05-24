Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sai to Krishna: Morgan's Indian picks to watch out for IND vs ENG Tests

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

Team India has officially ushered in a new era in Test cricket with the announcement of their 18-member squad for the upcoming five-match series against England. The series, set to be played in England, will also mark the beginning of India’s World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle.  Shubman Gill has been appointed the new Test captain, stepping into the leadership role following the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. This transition represents a significant shift in Indian cricket, with a young squad expected to take on the tough challenge of winning in English conditions. 
 
  Eoin Morgan picks his Indian players to watch out  
Reacting to the squad announcement, former England captain Eoin Morgan shared his thoughts and highlighted a few Indian players to watch out for during the series. One of the names he focused on was Sai Sudharsan, the Gujarat Titans’ rising star. Morgan was impressed with Sai’s recent form in white-ball cricket, especially his standout performance in the IPL. He described Sudharsan as an elegant batter who is capable of maintaining momentum and keeping the scoreboard moving with calculated risk-taking—qualities that could be vital in the Test format, particularly against a strong England attack.
 
Another player Morgan spotlighted was pacer Prasidh Krishna. Known for his height and natural pace, Krishna has the ability to trouble even the best batters with bounce and sharp movement off the seam. Morgan, having seen Krishna’s performance in T20s, believes his control and discipline in the middle overs could serve him well in Test cricket, where consistency and patience are key.
 
As India embarks on this important overseas tour with a relatively young and evolving squad, the performances of players like Sai Sudharsan and Prasidh Krishna will be crucial in shaping the team’s prospects in the WTC cycle and beyond.
 
India squad for England Test series series: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (WK & VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Eswaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

India cricket team India vs England Test Cricket

First Published: May 24 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

