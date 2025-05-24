Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BCCI appoints Shubman Gill as India's new Test captain for England series

Gill's first Test assignment as red ball captain will be a challenging one, going up against England on British soil, starting June 20

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new Test captain on Saturday of the Indian cricket team, succeeding Rohit Sharma, who announced his retirement from Test cricket in May 2025. Gill will lead 18-man squad for India's tour of England, starting June 20.  The 25-year-old opener, known for his calm demeanor and impressive batting skills, has been a consistent performer in the longest format, amassing over 1,800 runs in 32 Tests.  His leadership credentials have been bolstered by his role as captain of the Gujarat Titans in the IPL, where he demonstrated tactical acumen and composure under pressure. Gill's appointment marks the beginning of a new era for Indian Test cricket.  Gill's first Test assignment as red ball captain will be a challenging one, going up against England on British soil. The 5-match Test series will begin from June 20 onwards in what will be the first series without India's two Test legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.  India squad for England series: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (WK & VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Eswaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

First Published: May 24 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

