Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / When did Kohli tell selectors about retirement? Agarkar reveals the month

When did Kohli tell selectors about retirement? Agarkar reveals the month

Agarkar confirmed that Kohli personally contacted him in early April to communicate his intent to step away from the longest format of the game.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

For the first time since Virat Kohli’s unexpected announcement to retire from Test cricket, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar has spoken publicly about the former captain’s decision. Agarkar confirmed that Kohli personally contacted him in early April to communicate his intent to step away from the longest format of the game.   Virat Kohli's retirement ending an era
 
Kohli officially announced his retirement last Monday, marking the end of an era for a player who had long been a passionate advocate of Test cricket. His decision came as a shock to fans across the country, particularly as he is only 36, an age at which legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid were still actively playing. 
 
 
Given Kohli had already retired from T20Is last year, many expected him to remain a key figure in India’s red-ball setup for the upcoming World Test Championship cycle. The timing of his retirement—just ahead of the Test series in England—was surprising, and although there were reports of the BCCI attempting to convince him to reconsider, their efforts ultimately proved unsuccessful.
 
Speaking at the squad announcement press conference in Mumbai, Agarkar reflected on Kohli’s impact, noting that it’s always tough to replace players of his stature. “When someone like Kohli feels he can't give 100 percent anymore, maybe it really is the right time,” Agarkar said. He also acknowledged the recent retirements of other veterans like Ravichandran Ashwin and emphasized that while these exits leave big shoes to fill, they also create space for new talent to emerge.  India Test squad for England tour: Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav
 

More From This Section

Shubman Gill

Experience will help Gill succeed in England as captain: Ajit Agarkar

Gill and Rishabh Pant

India Test squad announcement HIGHLIGHTS, India vs England: Rishabh Pant named Gill's deputy

Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan dropped! Here's what Agarkar said on Sarfaraz's exclusion

Shubman Gill

BCCI appoints Shubman Gill as India's new Test captain for England series

Shubman Gill

Who is youngest Test captain? Full list of India Test captains & records

Topics : Virat Kohli India cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRCB vs SRH LIVE ScoreBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon