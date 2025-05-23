Friday, May 23, 2025 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ro-Ko retirement: No coach or selector can dictate to players - Gambhir

Ro-Ko retirement: No coach or selector can dictate to players - Gambhir

Ahead of the England tour, head coach Gautam Gambhir admitted it will be challenging for India to move forward in Tests without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of India tour of England for the five-match Test series, India's head coach Gautam Gambhir acknowledged that adapting to life without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in Test cricket would be a tough task. However, he believes that their retirement creates a valuable opening for younger players to rise and take responsibility.  Rohit and Kohli announced their Test retirement earlier this month, just ahead of the crucial five-match Test series against England, with the squad announcement scheduled for May 24 in Mumbai. 
 
Gambhir on Rohit and Kohli Test retirement 
 
Speaking to CNN-News18, Gambhir emphasised that decisions about retirement should be left to the players. "It’s a personal choice," he said. "No coach, selector, or official has the authority to dictate when a player should retire. That decision has to come from within.”
 
A void to fill, a chance to shine 

With both stalwarts gone, India not only needs a new Test captain but must also address the loss of invaluable leadership and experience. Gambhir admitted this won’t be easy but said it’s a chance for others to step up. “This is an opportunity for someone to say, ‘I’m ready,’” he noted.
 
Selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir alongwith, Virat kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma. Photo: X
Lessons from the Champions Trophy
  Gambhir drew a parallel with India’s Champions Trophy campaign, where the team succeeded despite the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. “When someone like Bumrah was missing, others grabbed their chance. The same can happen now,” he said, expressing hope that new faces will rise to the occasion. 
 
Kohli and Rohit Still in ODI Frame
  Though retired from Tests and T20s, Kohli and Rohit remain in contention for the 50-over format. Asked about their prospects for the 2027 World Cup, Gambhir was cautious. “That’s still a long way off. The focus right now is the T20 World Cup in early 2026,” he said.
 
Performance Trumps Age 
Gambhir wrapped up by reiterating his long-held belief: “If you keep performing, age is just a number.” With new leadership on the horizon, India’s red-ball journey enters a defining phase—where fresh faces must turn opportunity into legacy.

First Published: May 23 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

