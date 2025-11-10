Monday, November 10, 2025 | 12:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Persistent rain washes out 4th T20 clash between New Zealand, West Indies

Persistent rain washes out 4th T20 clash between New Zealand, West Indies

New Zealand cricket team

AP Nelson (New Zealand)
Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Rain washed out the fourth Twenty20 cricket international between New Zealand and the West Indies on Monday, leaving the home team with a 2-1 series lead and one match remaining.

West Indies won the first match by seven runs, New Zealand won the second by three runs and the third on Sunday by nine runs.

New Zealand won the toss at Saxton Oval Monday and chose to field. Only 6.3 overs had been bowled when the rain set in with the West Indies at 38-1.

The last match of the series will be played at University Oval, Dunedin on Thursday.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : New Zealand cricket team West Indies cricket team

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

