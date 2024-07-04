Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BCCI officials present India team with Rs 125 cr cheque at Wankhede Stadium

India's World Cup-winning players distributed balls to the fans who were present at the stadium

cricket, sports, world cup, victory parade

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team with the championship trophy during their felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Thursday, July 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

ANI Cricket
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 11:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office bearers presented the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team with a cheque of Rs 125 crores here at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
The Indian team was felicitated at the Wankhede Stadium after the conclusion of the victory parade, which started at Marine Drive in Mumbai on Thursday evening.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The entire team stood on the stage, along with BCCI bearers, and received a cheque for Rs 125 crore.
The Rohit Sharma-led team kicked off the open-top bus parade from Marine Drive. Fans turned up in numbers, danced to the tune of India's success, and celebrated the arrival of the T20 World Cup-winning team.
After they arrived at the Wankhede Stadium, the Indian cricket players danced to the tunes of dhol at the event, which was held here after their victory parade.
India's World Cup-winning players distributed balls to the fans who were present at the stadium. Fans took selfies and asked for autographs from the cricketers as well.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had announced the prize money after India stood victorious in the final of the T20 World Cup with a 7-run win over South Africa.
"I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support staff for this outstanding achievement!" Jay Shah wrote on X after India's triumph.
In the final of the marquee event, a fine exhibition of death bowling by the pace trio of Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya helped India clinch their second T20 World Cup title.
India got to a competitive total of 176/7 following stupendous knocks by Virat Kohli and Axar Patel.
The collective performance saw India end their ICC World Cup trophy drought that lasted for 13 years and become the first team to win the T20 World Cup title unbeaten.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

India cricket team with the then PM Indira Gandhi after 1983 Cricket World Cup win

Open bus parade to special offerings: India's World Cup trophy celebrations

Team India, Indian Cricket Team,winning celebration

T20 champions arrive in Delhi to fan frenzy; team meets PM over breakfast

Bat and ball

Afghan women cricketers request ICC to set up refugee team in Australia

Women Cricket team

Laura Wolvaardt praises South Africa's 'grit' after loss against India

Suryakumar Yadav

'God's plan': Suryakumar Yadav on his consequential catch in T20WC final

Topics : BCCI Wankhede Stadium Mumbai Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 11:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraWeather Update Latest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon