Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga retires from Test cricket

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said it has accepted the decision of the 26-year-old Hasaranga.

Wanindu Hasranga

Wanindu Hasranga announces retirement from longest format of cricket. Photo: Sri Lanka cricket

Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 1:20 PM IST
Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga on Tuesday announced his retirement from Test cricket as he seeks to prolong his career in limited-over format of the game.
The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said it has accepted the decision of the 26-year-old Hasaranga.
We will accept his decision and are confident that Hasaranga will be a vital part of our white-ball programme going forward, said SLC CEO Ashley De Silva.
Hasaranga made his Test debut against South Africa at Centurion in 2020, and played three more Tests thereafter.
From four Tests, he took four wickets with his leg-spin. His last Test was against Bangladesh in Pallekele in 2021.
 
However, Hasaranga continues to be a prominent figure for Sri Lanka in white ball formats as the spin spearhead and a handy lower-order batsman.

From 48 ODIs, Hasaranga grabbed 67 wickets and made 832 runs with four fifties.
Hasaranga has 91 wickets from 58 T20Is and amassed 533 runs with a fifty.
The Lankan is also a much sought-after player in various T20 leagues across the world.
Apart from plying his trade with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, Hasaranga has also played for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (CPL), Quetta Gladiators (PSL), Kandy Falcons and Jaffna Kings (LPL), Desert Vipers (IL T20) and Washington Freedom (MLC).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sri Lanka cricket team Test Cricket sports

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 1:19 PM IST

