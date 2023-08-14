Shaheen Afridi signs three-year deal with ILT20 franchise Desert Vipers

Star left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi has signed a three-year contract with Desert Vipers for the second season of the UAE's ILT20, and will become the first Pakistan player to play in the league in January next year.

"I am excited to join the Desert Vipers. I know there are many Pakistan cricket fans in the UAE and I hope they will support our team in the upcoming ILT20," Afridi said in a statement.

The next season of ILT20 is scheduled to begin on January 13, and Afridi could join the team after returning from Australia.





The



Know more: pic.twitter.com/7jmtAoKMYr BREAKING: The Eagle has landed !The @TheDesertVipers and DP World ILT20 welcome on board one of the best fast bowlers in the world today for #DPWorldILT20 Season 2 - @iShaheenAfridi Know more: https://t.co/CPZsdIwx5F

Also Read WI vs IND 1st T20 Playing 11: Tilak Varma, Mukesh Kumar debut for India PM Narendra Modi arrives in UAE for final leg of two-nation visit PM Modi holds talks with UAE President in Abu Dhabi to boost bilateral ties WI vs IND 2nd T20 Playing 11: Bishnoi replaces Kuldeep Yadav in India's XI WI vs IND 5th T20 Playing 11: No changes for India, Windies bring in Joseph Marred by injury, England's Steven Finn retires from all forms of cricket Venkatesh Prasad slams 'very,very ordinary India', says team lacks hunger Former Sri Lanka cricketer facing match-fixing charges slapped travel ban Shubman Gill to Tilak Varma: Five takeaways from India vs West Indies T20Is Iyer, Rahul ready for comeback? Pant shares video of their batting practice

"Shaheen is undeniably a player of world-class calibre who has had a significant impact not only for Pakistan but for every team he's played for in recent times," Vipers director of cricket Tom Moody said on their new signing.

"He offers a huge amount as an impact pace bowler that has destroyed many, many top-orders and he also boasts terrific leadership skills that will add a huge amount of value to the Desert Vipers moving forward."



Afridi will join a bowling attack that has Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, Tom Curran and Sheldon Cottrell among others.