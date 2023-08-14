Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

Shaheen Afridi signs three-year deal with ILT20 franchise Desert Vipers

Star left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi has signed a three-year contract with Desert Vipers for the second season of the UAE's ILT20. He will become the first Pakistan player to play in the league

Shaheen Afridi joins ILT20. Photo: ILT20

Shaheen Afridi joins ILT20. Photo: ILT20

Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 7:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Star left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi has signed a three-year contract with Desert Vipers for the second season of the UAE's ILT20, and will become the first Pakistan player to play in the league in January next year.
"I am excited to join the Desert Vipers. I know there are many Pakistan cricket fans in the UAE and I hope they will support our team in the upcoming ILT20," Afridi said in a statement.
The next season of ILT20 is scheduled to begin on January 13, and Afridi could join the team after returning from Australia.

Also Read

WI vs IND 1st T20 Playing 11: Tilak Varma, Mukesh Kumar debut for India

PM Narendra Modi arrives in UAE for final leg of two-nation visit

PM Modi holds talks with UAE President in Abu Dhabi to boost bilateral ties

WI vs IND 2nd T20 Playing 11: Bishnoi replaces Kuldeep Yadav in India's XI

WI vs IND 5th T20 Playing 11: No changes for India, Windies bring in Joseph

Marred by injury, England's Steven Finn retires from all forms of cricket

Venkatesh Prasad slams 'very,very ordinary India', says team lacks hunger

Former Sri Lanka cricketer facing match-fixing charges slapped travel ban

Shubman Gill to Tilak Varma: Five takeaways from India vs West Indies T20Is

Iyer, Rahul ready for comeback? Pant shares video of their batting practice

"Shaheen is undeniably a player of world-class calibre who has had a significant impact not only for Pakistan but for every team he's played for in recent times," Vipers director of cricket Tom Moody said on their new signing.
"He offers a huge amount as an impact pace bowler that has destroyed many, many top-orders and he also boasts terrific leadership skills that will add a huge amount of value to the Desert Vipers moving forward."

Afridi will join a bowling attack that has Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, Tom Curran and Sheldon Cottrell among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan cricket team Pakistan cricket T20 cricket

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Jailer - Gadar-2 Weekend Box Office CollectionsTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Yamuna water level likely to rise in Delhi but grave situation unlikelyIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon