Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

Dewald Brevis receives maiden South Africa call-up for Australia series

Brevis, who burst onto the scene during the 2022 Under-19 World Cup and was signed up by the Mumbai Indians immediately for the IPL, has received his maiden international call-up

Dewald Brevis gets maiden South Africa call-up. Photo: MI New York

Dewald Brevis gets maiden South Africa call-up. Photo: MI New York

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 8:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

IPL 2023 Group B analysis: How do the teams shape up for the new season

Cricket World Cup Qualifier group A: Windies and Zimbabwe are favourites

Pakistan's Asia Cup 2023 squad: Faheem Ashraf, Tayyib Tahir surprise picks

IND vs WI: Tilak Varma, Jaiswal get maiden T20I call-up; Rinku ignored

Shaheen Afridi signs three-year deal with ILT20 franchise Desert Vipers

Marred by injury, England's Steven Finn retires from all forms of cricket

Venkatesh Prasad slams 'very,very ordinary India', says team lacks hunger

Former Sri Lanka cricketer facing match-fixing charges slapped travel ban

Shubman Gill to Tilak Varma: Five takeaways from India vs West Indies T20Is

Topics : South Africa cricket team South Africa vs Australia Mumbai Indians ICC U-19 World Cup ICC ODI World Cup 2023

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 8:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Jailer - Gadar-2 Weekend Box Office CollectionsTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Yamuna water level likely to rise in Delhi but grave situation unlikelyIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon