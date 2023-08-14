Confirmation

Marred by injury, England's Steven Finn retires from all forms of cricket

Former England pacer Steven Finn called time on his professional career, announcing retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday after "admitting defeat" to a chronic knee injury

Steven Finn England cricketer. Photo: BBC

Steven Finn England cricketer. Photo: BBC

Press Trust of India London
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 6:48 PM IST
Former England pacer Steven Finn called time on his professional career, announcing retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday after "admitting defeat" to a chronic knee injury.
A knee injury that he suffered almost a year ago kept him out of action, as he missed most of the activity this year, prompting him to end his 18-year career.
In a statement issued by Sussex County Cricket Club, the 34-year-old Finn said, "Today, I am retiring from all forms of cricket with immediate effect. I have been fighting a battle with my body for the last 12 months and have admitted defeat to it."

"To have played 125 games for England, including 36 Tests, far surpassed what I dreamed of. I want to thank Sussex Cricket for their support over the last 12 months especially and for welcoming me wholeheartedly into the Club at the beginning of last season."

He added, "I retire with some amazing memories with England, Middlesex and Sussex, shared with fantastic people. Those will live with me forever.

In the domestic circuit, he began his career with Middlesex in 2005 before moving to Sussex last year. The other sides he has played for include Otago Volts (New Zealand), Islamabad United (PSL) and Manchester Originals (The Hundred).
Speaking on Finn's retirement, Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace commented, "Steven has been a fantastic bowler for Middlesex, Sussex and England."

"I have had the real pleasure of watching him develop from a young bowler in the pathway to being three times Ashes winner.
"Over the next few weeks and months, I'm sure he will look back on his career with great pride and reflect on his huge contribution to the game," he concluded.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : England cricket team Test Cricket Cricket

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 6:48 PM IST

