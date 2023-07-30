Stuart Broad, one of the greatest fast bowlers to have ever played Test cricket decided to call it quits on the third day of the fifth Ashes Test between England and Australia at the Oval. Broad said that he wanted to quit on his own terms and when was at the top of his game. The right-arm pacer completed 600 Test wickets in this series itself to become only the second fast bowler in history behind his compatriot James Anderson to achieve that feat. "This series has just felt like it’s been one of the most enjoyable and entertaining and I always wanted to finish at the top,” Broad told broadcasters Sky Sports at the end of Day 3. The pacer is indeed at the top of his game. In the last two years, he has played 17 matches and taken 76 wickets at an average of around 25 which is great for someone aged 37. He has been among the top-five wicket-takers in the red-ball format between 2019-2023 except in 2021, when he took 12 wickest in 7 matches. Table showing leading wicket-takers in World Test Championship Since 2019 till datePlayerSpanMatchesWicketsAverageNM Lyon (AUS)2019-202335*15128.26R Ashwin (IND)2019-20232713220.03PJ Cummins (AUS)2019-202331*13021.97SCJ Broad (ENG)2019-202329*11523.23TG Southee (NZ)2019-20232410626.15Apart from being the fifth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket and the second-highest wicket-taker for England, Broad is also the second-highest wicket-taker among fast bowlers in Test cricket. He has played the second-most number of games for any fast bowler in the game as well. Table showing players with most wickets in Test cricket PlayerCountryWicketsMatchesCareer SpanMuthiah MuralidaranSri Lanka8001331992-2010Shane WarneAustralia7081451992-2007James AndersonEngland686180*2003-2023Anil KumbleIndia6191321990-2008Stuart BroadEngland587163*2007-2023Table showing England players with most wickets in Test cricketPlayerCareer SpanMatchesWicketsAverageJM Anderson2003-2023183*69026.39SCJ Broad2007-2023167*60227.69IT Botham1977-199210238328.4RGD Willis1971-19849032525.2FS Trueman1952-19656730721.57Table showing most wickets by fast bowlers in Test cricketPlayerCareer SpanMatchesWicketsCountryJM Anderson2003-2023183*690EnglandSCJ Broad2007-2023167*602EnglandGlenn McGrath1994-2007102563AustraliaCourtney Walsh1984-200190519West IndiesDale Steyn2004-201967439South AfricaStuart Broad- Best for England in Ashes When it comes to the Ashes, Broad is once again the best in England. He has also played the most matches (Ashes) for an Englishman among those who started their career post-1990. It is an attribute of his longevity and the desire to play at the highest level. Broad even said that Ashes is the pinnacle of Test cricket for him. “England vs Australia has always been the pinnacle for me, I have loved the battles with Australia that have come my way and the team’s way, I have a love affair with Ashes and I think I wanted my last bat and bowl to be in Ashes cricket,” said Broad.Table shwoing players with highest number of wickets in Ashes PlayerCareer-SpanMatchesWicketsSK Warne (AUS)1993-200736195GD McGrath (AUS)1994-200730157SCJ Broad (ENG)2009-202340*151H Trumble (AUS)1890-190431141DK Lillee (AUS)1971-198224128Broad with the bat: Best ever number nine and 10 The Nottinghamshire player is no mug with the bat either. He has been one of the best lower-order batters in the longest format, scoring the highest number of runs for any batter batting at number nine and 10. He has the second highest score (169 vs Pakistan) for any batter batting at number nine, only behind Ian Smith's (New Zealand) 173 against India. Broad has scored 3662 runs in 244 innings at an average of just above 18. His last runs were a six off Mitchell Starc to deep square leg. Table showing players with most runs at number nine and 10 combined in Test cricketPlayerCountryInnings at 9 & 10RunsStuart BroadEngland1592208Tim SoutheeNew Zealand1051487Curtley AmbroseWest Indies1251284Graeme SwannEngland611189Shane WarneAustralia721003