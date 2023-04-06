close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Todd Murphy, Lance Morris earn maiden Cricket Australia national contract

Spinner Todd Murphy earned his first national contracts, as Cricket Australia announced the extended 24-player national men's contract list on Thursday.

IANS Melbourne
Cricket

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 7:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Spinner Todd Murphy earned his first national contracts, as Cricket Australia announced the extended 24-player national men's contract list on Thursday.

Murphy has earned his first national contract after impressing on the Border-Gavaskar India tour, where he claimed a five-wicket haul on Test debut.

He was joined by the fast bowler Lance Morris as first-time contracted players to the national side, with Sean Abbott, Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson also been promoted and offered a contract for the next year.

Dropping out of the list is recently retired former white-ball captain Aaron Finch and spinner Mitchell Swepson, while Matthew Wade, Matthew Renshaw, Peter Handscomb and Matthew Kuhnemann have also been overlooked for a contract.

With the World Test Championship final, Ashes series and ODI World Cup in India all in the year ahead, selectors have taken up the four additional contract spots available under the new Memorandum of Understanding announced earlier this week.

Men's contracts have risen 7.5 percent this year under the new MOU, to an average retainer of $951,000. The top contract is likely to earn more than $3m over the 12 months while the minimum retainer is worth $367,000 before any tour payments and match fees.

Also Read

Maxwell, Marsh return as Australia name squad for ODI series against India

Warner's double ton in 100th test powers hosts to big lead; shuts critics

India 14/1 at lunch on Day 3, need 101 runs to win against Australia

Hales in pole position to partner Buttler as opener, says England skipper

Ind vs Aus 4th Test: Australia opts to bat against India in final match

BAN vs IRE Test: Lorcan Tucker, Tector and Mcbrine keep visitors alive

USA, UAE qualify for 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Former Indian cricketer Salim Durani passes away after prolonged illness

WPL has set the stage, now the playfield needs to get bigger: Mithali Raj

Heavy rain washes out second ODI between New Zealand and Sri Lanka

"Two huge challenges in the Test arena in The World Test Championship and the Ashes are on our doorstep followed soon after by the ICC One-Day World Cup," National Selection Panel (NSP) chair George Bailey said.

"We have chosen a group of players we expect will form the majority of those two campaigns and we know that we will need a squad mentality to achieve success.

"As we find each year now, there is a lot of cricket in the next six to 12 months and our depth will be tested. The six Test matches during the winter are in relatively short succession and we have a busy period of white-ball cricket leading up to, and post, the ODI World Cup.

The NSP support and endorse the change to the MOU agreement which allows further scope for additional contracts which in turn creates additional depth to call on in the next period, as well as retaining the ability to utilise others from outside of this list," he said.Cricket Australia men's contract list 2023-24: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

--IANS

bc/cs

Topics : Australia cricket team | Cricket Australia

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 11:55 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Demand trajectory slightly improved sequentially in March quarter: Dabur

Dabur
3 min read

RBI allows rupee non-deliverable forex derivative contracts to residents

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Like-minded nations must address safe Internet challenges together: MoS IT

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
2 min read

TDP will leave Reddy struggling in home constituency in 2024 polls: Naidu

N Chandrababu Naidu (former chief minister) is being held responsible for the arrears the state has to pay
2 min read

Vibrant Energy gets over Rs 2,200 cr for its 300MWac wind-solar projects

Solar Power
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

DC vs MI Highlights, WPL 2023 Final: Mumbai crowned inaugural champions

Image
2 min read

It feels like a dream: MI captain Harmanpreet after winning WPL title

Image
3 min read

BCCI annual contracts: Jadeja promoted to A+ category; joins Rohit, Kohli

Image
2 min read

South Africa chase record target in T20Is, level series 1-1 against WI

Image
3 min read

Women Premier League 2023: Mumbai Indians lifts inaugural WPL trophy

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon