close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Former Indian cricketer Salim Durani passes away after prolonged illness

Durani had undergone a proximal femoral nail surgery after he broke his thigh bone in a fall in January this year

Press Trust of India Jamnagar (Gujarat)
Salim Durani

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 10:22 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Salim Durani, the debonair India cricketer of the 1960s with a movie star looks, a puckish sense of humour, and a penchant for hitting monstrous sixes on demand, died on Sunday.

He was 88.

His death was confirmed by sources close to the family.

He had been living with his younger brother, Jahangir Durani, in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Durani had undergone a proximal femoral nail surgery after he broke his thigh bone in a fall in January this year.

The Kabul-born Durani, who packed a punch with his bat and was also a handy left-arm orthodox bowler, played 29 Tests and was instrumental in India defeating England 2-0 in the historic five-match Test series in 1961-62, picking up eight and 10 wickets in the team's victories at Calcutta and Madras.

Also Read

Afghanistan govt has in principle agreed to resume women's cricket: ICC

Afghanistan's economy contracted by about 20% in 2021: World Bank

Taliban asks int'l community to recognise 'Islamic Emirate' of Afghanistan

Highest-ever sports budget in 2023-24, but where would it go exactly?

Taliban ban women from many public university subjects in Afghanistan

WPL has set the stage, now the playfield needs to get bigger: Mithali Raj

Heavy rain washes out second ODI between New Zealand and Sri Lanka

Afghanistan Vs Pakistan: Afghanistan lose 3rd T20I by 66 runs, win series

Australia's Steve Smith announces his participation in IPL 2023

Feels like a dream, says Harmanpreet Kaur on winning WPL 2023 trophy

Durani, known for his fine dressing style and swagger, scored just one century though he had seven fifties in the 50 innings he played for the country, scoring 1,202 runs.

A decade after the epic triumph against England, he played a key role in helping India to victory against the West Indies in Port of Spain, dismissing both Clive Lloyd and Sir Garfield Sobers.

The star cricketer also dabbled in Bollywood, starring opposite renowned actor Praveen Babi in the movie Charitra in 1973.

Topics : Cricket | Indian Cricket

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 9:55 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Mamata Didi is sleeping...Jungleraj has returned: Thakur on clashes in WB

Anurag Thakur, (Photo: Twitter)
2 min read

Microsoft-owned OpenAI blocks access to ChatGPT for users in Italy

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Bihar violence: Six injured while handling explosives in Sasaram, 2 held

Security personnel, Police deployment, Police
2 min read

WTO Public Forum 2023 to examine trade contribution to greener future

World Trade Organisation, WTO
1 min read

Ram Navami violence: Situation in Nalanda normal, Sec 144 in place, says SP

Security personnel, Police deployment, Police
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

DC vs MI Highlights, WPL 2023 Final: Mumbai crowned inaugural champions

Image
2 min read

It feels like a dream: MI captain Harmanpreet after winning WPL title

Image
3 min read

BCCI annual contracts: Jadeja promoted to A+ category; joins Rohit, Kohli

Image
2 min read

South Africa chase record target in T20Is, level series 1-1 against WI

Image
3 min read

Women Premier League 2023: Mumbai Indians lifts inaugural WPL trophy

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon