PM Modi and Australian PM Albanese's to visit Gujarat on Day 1 of visit
Business Standard

Ind vs Aus 4th Test: Australia opts to bowl against India in final match

Before the toss, the two captains received the Test cap from their respective prime ministers, Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Australian captain Steve Smith
Australian captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the series-deciding fourth Test here on Thursday.

Before the toss, the two captains received the Test cap from their respective prime ministers, Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese.

BCCI president Roger Binny felicitated Australia's Prime minister Albanese, while the secretary Jay Shah felicitated PM Modi.

Modi and Albanese also did a lap of honour across the ground to mark the occasion of 75 years of friendship between India and Australia.

Australia remained unchanged, while Mohammed Shami replaced Mohammed Siraj in the Indian team.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Australia: Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (capt), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann.

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 09:47 IST

