Travis Head hits 8th Test century, sets day-night Test record in Adelaide

Travis Head hits 8th Test century, sets day-night Test record in Adelaide

Travis Head scored a brilliant 140 off 141 balls in Adelaide before departing off Siraj's bowling

Travis Head

Travis Head's knock is his second Test century against India in just 12 matches.

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 2:18 PM IST
Travis Head continued his purple patch in Adelaide, bringing up his 8th Test century to keep Australia in a commanding position on the second day of the ongoing day-night Test against India. Head scored a brilliant 140 off 141 balls before being bowled by Siraj. The Australian star batter's innings has ensured a huge first-innings lead for the hosts, who desperately need to win the second Test to level the series 1-1.
 
Head's stellar century keeps Australia on track
 
Head’s knock, which came on the back of some impressive form, is his second Test century against India in just 12 matches. In the last six innings, he has now accumulated four scores of 50-plus against the Indian bowling attack. This century, his seventh at home, showcased his ability to capitalise on the conditions on Australian soil, where he has consistently delivered in the last couple of years.
 
 
Notably, Head’s only Test century outside Australia also came against India. He achieved this feat during the World Test Championship 2021-23 final in London.
 
Full list of Test centuries by Travis Head
 
Century no. Runs Balls Opp Venue Date
1 119 134 WI Adelaide 17-01-2024
2 163 174 IND London 07-06-2023
3 175 219 WI Adelaide 08-12-2022
4 101 113 ENG Hobart 14-01-2022
5 152 148 ENG Brisbane 08-12-2021
6 114 234 NZ Melbourne 26-12-2019
7 161 204 SL Canberra 01-02-2019
8 140 141 IND Adelaide 07-12-2024

Head breaks record for most centuries in day-night Tests
 
With his century in Adelaide on Saturday, Head also set a new record for the most centuries in day-night Tests, with three centuries now to his name. His performance has placed him in a unique position in this format, as he now shares the record with some of the game’s greats. However, it is his countryman Marnus Labuschagne who currently holds the top spot, with four centuries in day-night Tests.
 
Most Test centuries in day-night Tests
 
Player Centuries Country
Marnus Labuschagne 4 Australia
Travis Head 3 Australia
Asad Shafiq 2 Pakistan
Dimuth Karunaratne 2 Sri Lanka
 

Topics : India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

