IND vs SA 1st Test: CSA provide crucial injury update on skipper Bavuma

Cricket South Africa (CSA) said that Proteas Test captain Temba Bavuma was not in a condition to bat and therefore could not join Marco Jansen in his quest to get a hundred during the team’s first innings on Day 3 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday, December 28, 2023.





Following continuous medical assessments, it was determined that there was too much of a risk of aggravating his left hamstring injury had he gone out to bat at this stage of the game



Although Bavuma was not needed to bat because the South African side had a decent lead of 163 runs, Jansen was batting on 84 and required a partner to continue his dream of getting his maiden Test hundred after last-man Nandre Burger was bowled by Bumrah.

Several fans raised concerns about Bavuma’s injury as there was no update. It was then that CSA released a statement.

Several fans raised concerns about Bavuma's injury as there was no update. It was then that CSA released a statement.

'Following continuous medical assessments, it was determined that there was too much of a risk of aggravating his left hamstring injury had he gone out to bat at this stage of the game,' said the CSA statement posted in the form of a tweet on X.

'The medical team are managing him to give him the best chance to bat should he be required in the fourth innings,' the statement further added.

'The medical team are managing him to give him the best chance to bat should he be required in the fourth innings,' the statement further added. Bavuma was not required as Proteas won the match by an innings and 32 runs in the third innings itself. However, it would be important to see if he remnains fit for the new year's Test which will start on January 3 at the Newlands Stadium in Capetown.