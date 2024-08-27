Waqar, Misbah, Saqlain among 5 mentors appointed for new domestic event

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday named stalwarts Misbah-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis as mentors of five teams taking part in the Champions Cup domestic tournament.

The big names in Pakistan cricket have been appointed mentors on three-year contracts following a transparent and robust recruitment process, according a PCB statement.

Waqar Younis recently worked as PCB advisor on cricket affairs while Saqlain Mushtaq is a former head coach of the national team. Misbah and Waqar have also had coaching stints with the national team.

The PCB said the first assignment of the mentors in the PCB Domestic Cricket Season 2024-25 will be the Champions One-Day Cup, which will be held in Faisalabad from September 12-29.