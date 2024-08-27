Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Cricket / News / Waqar, Misbah, Saqlain among 5 mentors appointed for new domestic event

Waqar, Misbah, Saqlain among 5 mentors appointed for new domestic event

The big names in Pakistan cricket have been appointed mentors on three-year contracts following a transparent and robust recruitment process, according to a PCB statement.

Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi with coach Waqar Younis during a training session on the eve of World Cup T20 match against Australia in Mohali

Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi with coach Waqar Younis during a training session on the eve of World Cup T20 match against Australia in Mohali

Press Trust of India Lahore
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday named stalwarts Misbah-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis as mentors of five teams taking part in the Champions Cup domestic tournament.
The big names in Pakistan cricket have been appointed mentors on three-year contracts following a transparent and robust recruitment process, according a PCB statement.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Waqar Younis recently worked as PCB advisor on cricket affairs while Saqlain Mushtaq is a former head coach of the national team. Misbah and Waqar have also had coaching stints with the national team.
The PCB said the first assignment of the mentors in the PCB Domestic Cricket Season 2024-25 will be the Champions One-Day Cup, which will be held in Faisalabad from September 12-29.
The PCB has made it mandatory for all the top players to appear in the 50-overs competition.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Image via Twitter

PCB chairman Naqvi promises 'changes' after shock defeat to Bangladesh

ICC Test Championship Mace

Pakistan, Bangladesh docked WTC points for slow over rate in 1st Test

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

PCB is a bunch of confused people: Former PAK coach Mudassar Nazar

Shakib Al Hasan

Why has Bangladesh Cricket Board been urged to ban Shakib Al Hasan? Details

Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Dravid

Shikhar Dhawan joins Legends League Cricket after international retirement

Topics : Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon