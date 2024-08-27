Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Cricket / News / AFG vs NZ Tests 2024: Hashmatullah named captain, no place Rashid Khan

AFG vs NZ Tests 2024: Hashmatullah named captain, no place Rashid Khan

Rashid's absence from the September 9-13 contest comes as a surprise as he has been Afghanistan's highest wicket-taker in the format, having taken 34 wickets in five Tests at an average of 22.35

Rashid Khan, Rashid

Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan throws the ball to a teammate during the men's T20 World Cup semifinal cricket match between Afghanistan and South Africa at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tabago, June 26, 2024.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kabul
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

All-rounder Rashid Khan is a notable omission in Afghanistan's 20-member preliminary squad for the one-off Test against New Zealand, to be played in Greater Noida next month.
Rashid's absence from the September 9-13 contest comes as a surprise as he has been Afghanistan's highest wicket-taker in the format, having taken 34 wickets in five Tests at an average of 22.35, including four fifers.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
He played his last Test for Afghanistan in 2021 against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi, where he took 11 wickets.
Besides, Rashid is also a handy batter and has a half-century to his name in Tests.
The other notable omissions in the side, led by Hashmatullah Shahidi, are Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Karim Janat, though Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib and Azmatullah Omarzai have been included in the preliminary squad.
 
The Afghanistan Cricket Board said the final 15-member squad will be announced at the end of a week-long preparatory camp in Greater Noida.

More From This Section

Jonny Bairstow

Bairstow and Ali left out of England white-ball squads for Australia series

BCCI

BCCI introduces prize money for players in all junior, women events

ICC Test Championship Mace

Pakistan, Bangladesh docked WTC points for slow over rate in 1st Test

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

PCB is a bunch of confused people: Former PAK coach Mudassar Nazar

Shakib Al Hasan

Why has Bangladesh Cricket Board been urged to ban Shakib Al Hasan? Details

The preliminary squad will arrive in India on August 28.
"20 players have been selected for the training camp, and a 15-member squad will be selected to play the only Test match against New Zealand after observing their performance and fitness," said an ACB release.
"I am happy to see some youngsters in the squad who performed well in domestic cricket and have gotten the opportunity to be part of the Test squad for this Test match," said ACB chairman Mirwais Ashraf.
Afghanistan preliminary squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Baheer Shah Mahboob, Ikram Alikhel (wk), Shahidullah Kamal, Gulbadin Naib, Afsar Zazai (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ziaurrahman Akbar, Shamsurrahman, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Nijat Masoud, Farid Ahmad Malik, Naveed Zadran, Khalil Ahmad and Yama Arab.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Tim Southee

New Zealand to go with 5 spin bowling options for AFG and SL test series

Virat Kohli ahead of India vs Bangladesh

Top 10 highest run-getters and wicket-takers in T20 World Cup history

Rashid Khan, Rashid

Brian Lara was only one to predict our journey to semi-finals: Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan, Rashid

Rashid's bravehearts show fortitude, hunger in inspiring T20 WC campaign

Rohit sharma, rohit

India vs Afg: We understood conditions & planned accordingly, says Rohit

Topics : Rashid Khan Afghanistan cricket team New Zealand cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon