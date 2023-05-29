close

Shubman Gill's exceptional knock draws praise from Sachin Tendulkar

Talking about Gill's performance, Sachin Tendulkar said that the innings was nothing short of an unforgettable event

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 2:31 PM IST
Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar was all praise for Gujarat Titans' ace batsman Shubman Gill after he played an exceptional innings of 129 runs off only 60 deliveries against Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gill hit seven fours and 10 sixes in what was one of the best knocks this season.
Talking about Gill's performance, Sachin Tendulkar said that the innings was nothing short of an unforgettable event. Taking to Twitter, "What truly impressed me about Shubman's batting was his remarkable temperament, unwavering calmness, hunger for runs and astute running between the wickets,” Tendulkar said.

In a conversation with ABP News, Former Indian fast bowler, Atul Wassan said that he has a feeling that Shubman Gill will 'swallow' the iconic trio of Kohli, Rohit, and Dhoni as he gains experience as a cricketer.
Wassan went on to claim that MS Dhoni is the next in line for Gill to beat as Gujarat Titans are set to meet Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 final.

"I feel next in line is Mahi. Even the Gujarat Titans team has looked excellent. Mumbai were in the game with Suryakumar Yadav there, but Gujarat have a good bowling depth as well. Despite coming in as a new team, they have made an impact. We had seen such excellence from CSK. Talking about Gill, he is a well-grounded player. Anyone could lose focus given the money and fame in IPL, but Gill has looked composed," he said.

First Published: May 29 2023 | 2:31 PM IST

