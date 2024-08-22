Business Standard
Who is Rathnayake? Sri Lankan tailender who broke 71-year-old record

Who is Rathnayake? Sri Lankan tailender who broke 71-year-old record

Milan Rathnayake's 72-run debut consisting of six boundaries and two sixes made him Sri Lanka's second-highest run-getter on day 1 of the first England vs Srilanka Test series

Milan Rathnayake

Milan Rathnayake

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sri Lanka’s top order crumbled under a fierce English bowling attack on day 1 of the first Test in Manchester. But amid the disappointments, one of its debutants Milan Rathnayake emerged as the unexpected hero.

Coming in at number nine with Sri Lanka reeling at 176/8, Rathnayake faced a daunting challenge. Despite the less-than-ideal conditions, he delivered a stellar performance, smashing a record-breaking knock of 72 runs. His resilience took Sri Lanka to a respectable total of 236 runs by the end of day 1.

 
Milan Rathnayake’s 72 runs broke the long-standing record set by one of India’s 1983 World Cup stars Balwinder Sandhu back in 1983. Balwinder had scored 71 runs coming in at number 9 on his debut against arch-rival Pakistan.

Milan’s 72 consisted of six boundaries and two sixes which made the knock much more special for him and the spectators at Old Trafford. Sri Lanka managed to post 236 on day 1 and will be looking to recover well in the 2nd innings with England’s score at 22 for no loss after day 1.

Milan turned out to be the team’s second-highest run-getter in the innings as Dhananjaya de Silva’s 84-ball 74 was supported by the tail-ender in the end to take Sri Lanka to a respectable total on the first day.

For England, Chris Woakes and Shoaib Bashir led the bowling line-up, taking three wickets each on day 1. Gus Atkinson got himself two scalps while Mark Wood had to be content with just one wicket in the 1st innings.

Topics : Cricket Sri Lanka cricket team England cricket team

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

