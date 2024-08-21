Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Cricket / News / Priyansh leads South Delhi to 6-wicket win over Central Delhi Kings

Priyansh leads South Delhi to 6-wicket win over Central Delhi Kings

Priyansh Arya's scintillating 82 off 51 balls powered South Delhi Superstarz to a six-wicket win over Central Delhi Kings in the Delhi Premier League here.

cricket

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Priyansh Arya's scintillating 82 off 51 balls powered South Delhi Superstarz to a six-wicket win over Central Delhi Kings in the Delhi Premier League here.
Fifties from Dhruv Kaushik (56) and Yash Dhull (52) guided Central Delhi Kings to 176/7 after they were asked to bat on Tuesday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
However, South Delhi Superstarz chased down the target with five balls to spare, courtesy a solid 101-run partnership between Arya and Ayush Badoni (42).
After the early loss of Sarthak Ray (0 off 1) in the first over, Badoni and Arya approached the run chase with composed batting.
By the end of the powerplay, they took the score to 45/1 and went on to consistently score more than 10 runs per over.
Arya brought up his fifty in 32 balls, while Badoni contributed a vital 42 off 36 balls before being caught at mid-wicket, thus missing out on his half-century.

More From This Section

Smriti Mandhana, Smriti, Mandhana

Indian batter Smriti Mandhana climbs to third spot in ICC ODI rankings

Harmanpreet Kaur

ICC moves Women's T20 World Cup to UAE amidst unrest in Bangladesh

Robin Uthappa

Uthappa opens up about his depression after Graham Thrope's untimely death

IND vs IRE highlights T20 World Cup 2024

ICC deemed New York's undepictable pitch "satisfactory," gives six ratings

Jay Shah

Barclay unlikely for third term, Jay Shah frontrunner for ICC Chairman post

By the strategic timeout, SDS were firmly in control, thanks to the free-flowing stroke play of Arya and Tejaswi Dahiya.
Arya, who smashed seven sixes and three fours, was dismissed in the 17th over. Tejaswi followed in the next over, contributing 22 off 14.
Despite these quick wickets, the South Delhi Superstarz were still in a commanding position, needing just 17 runs from 16 balls.
Vision Panchal and Dhruv Singh then sealed the victory with two sixes and a four in the 19th over, securing the South Delhi Superstarz' second consecutive win of the tournament.
Earlier in the contest, Hiten Dalal (10 off 9) fell cheaply to Divij Mehra in the third over. However, skipper Yash Dhull led from the front, keeping the scoreboard ticking alongside Dhruv Kaushik as they stitched together a solid 91-run partnership off 65 balls.
Kaushik was then dismissed in the following over after scoring 56 off 33 balls.
Brief Scores:

Central Delhi Kings: 176/7 in 20 overs (Dhruv Kaushik 56 off 34, Yash Dhull 52 off 44, Kuldip Yadav 2/37)

South Delhi Superstarz: 177/4 in 19.1 overs (Priyansh Arya 82 off 51, Ayush Badoni 42 off 36, Money Grewal 2/22).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PAK vs BAN Playing 11, Streaming and live telecast

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Playing 11, live timings, streaming

ENG vs SL 1st Test live match timings

England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Playing 11, live timings, streaming

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan

BAN look to Shakib for 'something special' against pace-heavy PAK

Test Cricket

Samoan batter Visser sets new T20I world record with 39 runs in 1 over

Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan in talks with LSG over mentor role ahead of IPL 2025

Topics : Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon