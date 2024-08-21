England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Playing 11, live timings, streaming

The England cricket team will face Sri Lanka in their final Test series this summer. The Three Lions will play a 3-match Test series against Sri Lanka, starting on Wednesday, August 21, in Manchester.
Fresh off a morale-boosting Test series victory against the West Indies last month, England will be without star player Ben Stokes and opener Zak Crawley, both ruled out due to injuries.
England have already announced their playing XI for the 1st Test, with Ollie Pope replacing the injured Ben Stokes in the leadership role.
While Brendon McCullum's men are in good form, they won’t be taking the Sri Lankans lightly, as the visitors also secured a 2-0 Test series win against Bangladesh in March.
Since then, the Lankans haven't played red-ball cricket but are in fine form, having defeated Gautam Gambhir's Team India in an ODI series last month.
England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Playing 11:
England Playing XI: Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (C), Joe Root, Harry Brook (VC), Jamie Smith (WK), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir
England vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head in Test Series:
Sri Lanka haven't performed well in England in Test cricket, losing 5 of the 9 Test series since 1984.
Total Series: 9
England: 5
Sri Lanka: 2
No Result: 0
Tie: 2
When will the England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match take place?
The England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match will take place on Wednesday, August 21.
At what time will the England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test live toss take place?
The live toss for the England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test will take place at 3 PM IST today.
At what time will the England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test live match start on August 21?
The England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test live match will begin at 3:30 PM IST at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.
Which TV channels will live telecast the England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match in India?
The match between England and Sri Lanka will be televised by Sony Sports Network, which holds the broadcasting rights for the 1st Test.
How to watch the live streaming of the England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match in India?
The 1st Test between England and Sri Lanka will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.