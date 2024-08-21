WTC points table: Qualification scenario, upcoming matches of top teams

The race for the top two spots in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023–25 cycle is intensifying. India are currently leading the race, with the 2023 champions Australia holding the second spot. However, neither of them is confirmed for the top, as New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and South Africa can still replace them and book their tickets for the final showdown.

The WTC 2023–25 cycle began in June 2023, with England and Australia taking on each other in the Ashes series. It will end with the finals scheduled to take place at England's iconic Lord's in June 2025. The cycle consists of a total of 69 matches spread across 27 series, with each team playing three home and three away series.

As per the WTC points system, a match is worth 12 points. A team is awarded 12 points in case of a win, four points in case of a draw, and six points for a tie. Additionally, teams can also drop points as a penalty for slow over rates. The top two teams with the highest points percentage at the end of the ongoing cycle will face each other in the finals.

WTC points table 2023–25 cycle

1. India (74 points)

The Indian cricket team, with 74 points from nine matches, is currently at the top spot, i.e., 68.51 percentage points. The two-time finalists are once again one of the favourites to finish at the top, with their remaining two out of three series set to take place in the Indian subcontinent. However, they will be playing their final series of the 2023–25 cycle against Australia in a five-match away series, which could be a deciding factor for both teams in the final points table. India need to win at least six of the remaining 10 matches if they want to qualify for a third consecutive final.



Remaining matches

Bangladesh tour of India (two Tests): September 19, 2023 to October 1, 2023

September 19, 2023 to October 1, 2023 New Zealand tour of India (three Tests): October 16, 2023 to November 5, 2023

October 16, 2023 to November 5, 2023 India tour of Australia (five Tests): November 22, 2023 to January 7, 2024

2. Australia (90 points)

The defending champions, Australia, are currently in second spot with 90 points from 12 matches, i.e., 62.50 percentage points. Although they are currently enjoying a comfortable gap over their closest opponent, they will have a tall task cut out for them when they face India for their final series of the ongoing WTC cycle. Australia lost two consecutive home series against India, making the series even more important. However, they will draw confidence from the fact that it was India who they defeated to win the WTC final in 2023, extending India’s drought of ICC trophies.

Australia only need to win the series against India to secure their second consecutive WTC final spot.

Remaining matches

India tour of Australia (five Tests): November 22, 2023 to January 7, 2024

The inaugural WTC champions, New Zealand, are currently in third spot on the table with 36 points from six matches, i.e., 50 percentage points. The Black Caps are well capable of qualifying for the finals, with eight matches and 96 points still up for grabs. They will be facing India and Sri Lanka in away series before hosting England for a three-match home series to sum up their WTC cycle for the 2023–25 cycle.

Remaining matches

New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka (two Tests): September 18, 2023 to September 30, 2023

September 18, 2023 to September 30, 2023 New Zealand tour of India (three Tests): October 16, 2023 to November 5, 2023

October 16, 2023 to November 5, 2023 England tour of New Zealand (three Tests): November 28, 2023 to December 18, 2023

4. Sri Lanka (24 points)

The Sri Lankan Lions, with 24 points from four matches, i.e., 50 percentage points, are currently in fourth spot on the WTC 2023–25 points table. However, their contention for the final spot is going to be a challenging one. Sri Lanka will face England, New Zealand, and South Africa in their remaining matches and will need to win all the series in order to book their tickets to Lord’s in June 2025.

Remaining matches

Sri Lanka tour of England (three Tests): August 21, 2023 to September 10, 2023

August 21, 2023 to September 10, 2023 New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka (two Tests): September 18, 2023 to September 30, 2023

September 18, 2023 to September 30, 2023 Sri Lanka tour of South Africa (two Tests): November 27, 2023 to December 9, 2023

5. South Africa (28 points)

The South African team, with 28 points from six matches, i.e., 38.89 percentage points, are currently in fifth spot on the WTC 2023–25 points table. The Proteas started their campaign on a high by defeating India to pick up their first win of the cycle. However, they went on to lose three and draw one Test before picking up their second win of the season against bottom-placed West Indies. They will need to win their remaining four matches if they wish to keep their finals hopes alive.

Remaining matches