Women's Premier League 2024; Gujarat Giants register first win of season

The defeat gave Gujarat their first points in the WPL 2024 points table while the RCB women's team remained on the second spot.

Beth Mooney and her opening partner Laura Wolvaardt

Beth Mooney and her opening partner Laura Wolvaardt. Photo: Sportzpics for WPL

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 11:48 PM IST
Gujarat Giants snapped their four-match losing streak in the Women's Premier League 2024 as they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 19 runs at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday (March 6, 2024). The defeat gave Gujarat their first points in the WPL 2024 points table while the RCB women's team remained on the second spot. 

Chasing a daunting 200-run target, Bangalore were off to a horrid start as they lost their captain Smriti Mandhana with just 31 runs on board. Mandhana's opening partner Sabbhineni Meghana (4 of 13 balls) wasted deliveries before a lazy second run found her short of the crease.
To keep the required run rate in check, Ellyse Perry was promoted but it didn't improve RCB's chances given she managed only 24 off 23 balls. Georgia Wareham (48 off 22 balls) did use the long handle to great effect but it was too late in the end and eventually, RCB fell short by 18 runs. This was RCB's third defeat in six games and they were outplayed in all departments of the game.

WPL 2024: Gujarat vs Bangalore full scorecard

Royal Challengers Bangalore full scorecard

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (T: 200 runs from 20 ovs)
BATTING Dismissals R B M 4s 6s SR
Sabbhineni Meghana run out (Wolvaardt/†Mooney) 4 13 24 0 0 30.76
Smriti Mandhana (c) lbw b Gardner 24 16 15 2 2 150
Ellyse Perry c †Mooney b Bryce 24 23 36 3 0 104.34
Sophie Devine b Kanwar 23 16 16 1 2 143.75
Richa Ghosh † c Meghna Singh b Gardner 30 21 23 5 1 142.85
Georgia Wareham run out (Wolvaardt/Meghna Singh) 48 22 26 6 2 218.18
Sophie Molineux run out (Litchfield/Meghna Singh) 3 3 12 0 0 100
Simran Bahadur not out 1 2 7 0 0 50
Ekta Bisht run out (Krishnamurthy/Gardner) 12 5 4 0 1 240
Extras (b 5, lb 4, nb 1, w 1) 11
TOTAL 20 Ov (RR: 9.00) 180/8
BOWLING O M R W ECON 0s 4s
Ashleigh Gardner 4 0 23 2 5.75 14 2
Kathryn Bryce 4 0 26 1 6.5 10 4
Tanuja Kanwar 4 0 43 1 10.75 8 4
Meghna Singh 4 0 42 0 10.5 7 2
Mannat Kashyap 1 0 10 0 10 1 0
Shabnam MD 3 0 27 0 9 6 5


Earlier, Beth Mooney and her opening partner Laura Wolvaardt gave Gujarat a flying start. The duo stitched a 140-run opening stand before Wolvaardt got run out for 45-ball 76. 

Sophie Devine (0/37 in 3 overs) and Renuka Thakur (0/34 in 4 overs) gave freebies to the Giants' opener, who capitalised on that. 

While Devine did play some skilful shots, gliding a few past short third-man, Wolvaardt hit 13 boundaries as she rocked back to pull off leg-spinner Asha Sobhana (0/11 in 1 over) and former India left-arm spinner Ekta Bist (0/31 in 3 overs).

Following Wolvaardt's run-out, Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield (18) combined to score 52 runs in just 5.3 overs. However, the Gujarat captain was left stranded at the non-striker's end, as seven runs were added off the final 10 balls with four dismissals.

Mooney scored a whopping twelve fours and a massive six over mid-wicket.

WPL 2024: Gujarat vs Bangalore full scorecard

Gujarat Giants full scorecard

Gujarat Giants Women (20 ovs maximum)
BATTING Dismissals R B M 4s 6s SR
Laura Wolvaardt run out (Bisht/†Ghosh) 76 45 57 13 0 168.88
Beth Mooney (c)† not out 85 51 87 12 1 166.66
Phoebe Litchfield run out (Mandhana/†Ghosh) 18 17 21 1 0 105.88
Ashleigh Gardner c Bahadur b Wareham 0 1 1 0 0 0
Dayalan Hemalatha st †Ghosh b Molineux 1 3 2 0 0 33.33
Veda Krishnamurthy run out (Bisht/†Ghosh) 1 2 3 0 0 50
Kathryn Bryce not out 1 1 1 0 0 100
Extras (lb 3, w 14) 17
TOTAL 20 Ov (RR: 9.95) 199/5
BOWLING O M R W ECON 0s 4s
Sophie Devine 3 0 37 0 12.33 2 4
Renuka Singh 4 0 34 0 8.5 8 3
Sophie Molineux 4 0 32 1 8 8 4
Georgia Wareham 4 0 36 1 9 7 4
Ekta Bisht 3 0 31 0 10.33 7 6
Asha Sobhana 1 0 11 0 11 1 2
Ellyse Perry 1 0 15 0 15 0 3

