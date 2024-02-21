Women's Premier League: RCB SWOT analysis, schedule for WPL 2024

The Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by India’s finest better Smiriti Mandhana, will be looking to overcome a horrid last season when they open their campaign against UP Warriors on Saturday, February 14 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Strength

A batting-heavy team, RCB will enjoy their outing in front of their home crowd at the M Chinnswamy. With a fast outfield, smaller boundaries and batting-friendly wicket, the likes of Mandhana, Ellyse Perry and Heather Knight, will be looking to make merry in the first half of the league.





RCB WPL 2024 Schedule



Match No. Date Day Match Time (IST) Venue 1 February 24, 2024 Saturday RCB V UP 19:30 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore 2 February 27, 2024 Tuesday RCB V GG 19:30 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore 3 February 29, 2024 Thursday RCB V DC 19:30 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore 4 March 2, 2024 Saturday RCB V MI 19:30 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore 5 March 4, 2024 Monday UP V RCB 19:30 Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi 6 March 6, 2024 Wednesday GG V RCB 19:30 Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi 7 March 10, 2024 Sunday DC V RCB 19:30 Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi 8 March 12, 2024 Tuesday MI V RCB 19:30 Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi Richa Ghosh, who has been in stunning form of late, hitting crucial runs against Australi and England in the home season preceding the WPL, will be the MVP for the Bengaluru side.

Weakness





RCB player and their salary Player name Salary (rupees) Ekta Bisht 60 Lakh Georgia Wareham 40 Lakh Kate Cross 30 Lakh Simran Bahadur 30 Lakh S Meghana 30 Lakh Shubha Satheesh 10 Lakh Sophie Molineux 30 Lakh Asha Shobana 10 Lakh Disha Kasat 10 Lakh Ellyse Perry 1.7 Crore Heather Knight 40 Lakh Indrani Roy 10 Lakh Kanika Ahuja 35 Lakh Renuka Singh 1.5 Crore Richa Ghosh 1.9 Crore Shreyanka Patil 10 lakh Smriti Mandhana 3.4 Crore Sophie Devine 50 lakh The RCB side be it men or women have had the problem of bowlers not clicking. In the last season, the Mandhana-led side was unable to stop the other team from chasing the targets down. Renuka Singh Thakur, Perry and experienced spinner Ekta Bisah, who was signed up by the team in the auction in 2023, will be key to the team’s performance. They must turn the tables around if RCB are to improve their showing.

Opportunity

The biggest opportunity in front of RCB is to play in front of their home crowd, the first leg of the WPL is being held in Bengaluru. They will have the backing of the intelligent Benguliuru cricket crowd and with the phenomenal talent they have up their sleeves, it's the biggest opportunity to make sure that they reach the playoffs, before going to Delhi for the second leg.

Threat

The threat for the RCB women is the lack of quality homegrown players. Apart from Mandhana, Bisht, Ghosh and Renuka, there is no one that they can say is a game-winner. The likes of Kanika Ahuja, Indrani Roy S Meghana and Shubha Satheesh would have to step up, or else the team would be in problems much like last season.