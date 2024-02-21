Women's Premier League: RCB SWOT analysis, schedule for WPL 2024

The Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by India’s finest better Smiriti Mandhana, will be looking to overcome a horrid last season when they open their campaign against UP Warriors on Saturday, February 14 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Strength
A batting-heavy team, RCB will enjoy their outing in front of their home crowd at the M Chinnswamy. With a fast outfield, smaller boundaries and batting-friendly wicket, the likes of Mandhana, Ellyse Perry and Heather Knight, will be looking to make merry in the first half of the league.
Richa Ghosh, who has been in stunning form of late, hitting crucial runs against Australi and England in the home season preceding the WPL, will be the MVP for the Bengaluru side.
RCB WPL 2024 Schedule
Weakness
The RCB side be it men or women have had the problem of bowlers not clicking. In the last season, the Mandhana-led side was unable to stop the other team from chasing the targets down. Renuka Singh Thakur, Perry and experienced spinner Ekta Bisah, who was signed up by the team in the auction in 2023, will be key to the team’s performance. They must turn the tables around if RCB are to improve their showing.
Opportunity
The biggest opportunity in front of RCB is to play in front of their home crowd, the first leg of the WPL is being held in Bengaluru. They will have the backing of the intelligent Benguliuru cricket crowd and with the phenomenal talent they have up their sleeves, it's the biggest opportunity to make sure that they reach the playoffs, before going to Delhi for the second leg.
Threat
The threat for the RCB women is the lack of quality homegrown players. Apart from Mandhana, Bisht, Ghosh and Renuka, there is no one that they can say is a game-winner. The likes of Kanika Ahuja, Indrani Roy S Meghana and Shubha Satheesh would have to step up, or else the team would be in problems much like last season.