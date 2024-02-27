WPL 2024: RCB vs GG Playing 11, live toss time, live streaming details

Jio Cinemas will provide the live streaming WPL 2024 matches.

In today's match of Women's Premier League 2024, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with Gujarat Giants (GG) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB started on a winning note as they emerged victorious in a last-ball thriller. The team winning the toss would look to bowl first given dew might come into play in the second innings.

Women's Premier League 2024: RCB vs GG Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing 11 probables: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, S Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, S Asha, Renuka Thakur

Gujarat Giants Playing 11 probables: Beth Mooney, Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ash Gardner, D Hemalatha, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Sneh Rana, Lea Tahuhu, Meghana Singh.



Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore head-to-head in WPL

Matched Played - 2

Royal Challengers Bangalore Won - 1

Gujarat Giants Won - 1

Squads

Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 squad









Perry, Sophie and Georgia discuss key battles against their Aussie counterparts, while Asha, Richa and Meghana talk about taking the confidence into the next game and bank on the crowd support, when we spoke to them a day before our Game Day! … Game Day: RCB v GG, PreviewPerry, Sophie and Georgia discuss key battles against their Aussie counterparts, while Asha, Richa and Meghana talk about taking the confidence into the next game and bank on the crowd support, when we spoke to them a day before our Game Day! … pic.twitter.com/NKIAugYXu5 February 27, 2024

Beth Mooney(w/c), Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Tarannum Pathan, Kathryn Bryce, Lauren Cheatle.

Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 squad

Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana(c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Disha Kasat, Nadine de Klerk, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the RCB vs GG Women's Premier League 2024 begin?

Gujarat Giants will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premier League 2024 on February 27.

What is the venue of the Bangalore vs Gujarat WPL match 2024?

Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host RCB vs GG match.

At what time will the live toss between RCB vs GG WPL match take place?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants Women's live toss will occur at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the RCB vs GG WPL 2024 begin?

The live match time of Royal Challengers vs Giants game is 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the RCB vs GG Women's Premier League 2024 match?

The RCB Women vs GG Women cricket match live telecast will be available on Sports 18 HD/SD.

How do you watch the live streaming of RCB Women vs GG Women in WPL 2024 today's match?

