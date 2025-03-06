Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Women's Premier League 2025 points table, top 10 batters and bowlers in WPL

Women's Premier League 2025 points table, top 10 batters and bowlers in WPL

UP Warriorz are on 4 points, level with RCB at the moment, and will be eyeing a home win in Lucknow to get above the defending champions.

WPL 2025

WPL 2025

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 4:55 PM IST
The Women's Premier League 2025 is getting intense as the race for the top 3 spots gets to its end stage. While Delhi Capitals sit on the top of the table with 10 points from their 7 games so far and have already booked a top 3 spot for themselves, it will be a tight contest between the other 4 sides in order to get those final 2 spots now.
 
Today's match between bottom-placed UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians, who have 2 games in hand, will be an important one as Mumbai would be looking forward to getting those 2 points in order to jump above Gujarat Giants in 2nd and remain on track for the top 3.
 
 
UP Warriorz are on 4 points, level with RCB at the moment, and will be eyeing a home win in Lucknow to get above the defending champions. 
 
WPL 2025 points table 
WPL 2025 points table
Teams PLD WON LOST NRR FORM PTS
DELHI CAPITALS 7 5 2 0.482 W W W 10
GUJARAT GIANTS 6 3 3 0.357 W W L 6
MUMBAI INDIANS 5 3 2 0.166 L W W 6
ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU 6 2 4 -0.244 L L L 4
UP WARRIORZ 6 2 4 -0.786 L L W 4

WPL 2025 Orange Cap standings 
WPL 2025 Orange Cap standings
S.No Player Name MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG S/R 100s 50s 4s 6s
1 Ellyse Perry 6 6 3 295 90* 98.33 149.74 0 4 29 10
2 Natalie Sciver-Brunt 5 5 2 272 80* 90.66 147.02 0 3 48 0
3 Shafali Verma 7 7 1 260 80* 43.33 159.5 0 1 31 13
4 Ash Gardner 6 6 1 213 79* 42.6 165.11 0 3 16 15
5 Beth Mooney 6 6 0 180 96* 36 132.35 0 2 29 6
 
Ellyse Perry leads with 295 runs in 6 matches, maintaining an impressive average of 98.33 and a strike rate of 149.74. Natalie Sciver-Brunt follows with 272 runs in 5 matches, with a solid average of 90.66 and a strike rate of 147.02. Shafali Verma, with 260 runs in 7 innings, has the highest strike rate (159.5), while Ash Gardner’s 213 runs in 6 innings boast a strike rate of 165.11. Beth Mooney rounds out the top 5 with 180 runs in 6 matches, with a strike rate of 132.35.
 
WPL 2025 Purple Cap standings 
WPL 2025 purple cap standings
POS Players MAT OVERS MAIDENS RUNS WKTS BBI AVG ECON S/R 3W 5W
1 Renuka Singh Thakur 6 24 1 171 10 3/23 17.1 7.12 14.4 1 0
2 Kashvee Gautam 6 20 0 106 9 03/11/25 11.77 5.3 13.33 1 0
3 Shikha Pandey 7 26 1 181 9 2/14 20.11 6.96 17.33 0 0
4 Jess Jonassen 6 22 0 171 9 4/31 19 7.77 14.66 2 0
5 Georgia Wareham 6 21 1 183 9 3/21 20.33 8.71 14 2 0
 
Renuka Singh Thakur leads with 10 wickets in 6 matches, maintaining an excellent average of 17.1 and an economy rate of 7.12. Kashvee Gautam follows with 9 wickets in 6 matches, boasting a remarkable economy of 5.3. Shikha Pandey has taken 9 wickets in 7 matches, with an economy of 6.96. Jess Jonassen also claims 9 wickets in 6 matches, with a standout 4/31 best bowling performance. Georgia Wareham rounds out the top 5 with 9 wickets in 6 matches and an economy rate of 8.71.

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

