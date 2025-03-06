Women's Premier League 2025 points table, top 10 batters and bowlers in WPL

The Women's Premier League 2025 is getting intense as the race for the top 3 spots gets to its end stage. While Delhi Capitals sit on the top of the table with 10 points from their 7 games so far and have already booked a top 3 spot for themselves, it will be a tight contest between the other 4 sides in order to get those final 2 spots now.
Today's match between bottom-placed UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians, who have 2 games in hand, will be an important one as Mumbai would be looking forward to getting those 2 points in order to jump above Gujarat Giants in 2nd and remain on track for the top 3.
UP Warriorz are on 4 points, level with RCB at the moment, and will be eyeing a home win in Lucknow to get above the defending champions.
WPL 2025 points table
|Teams
|PLD
|WON
|LOST
|NRR
|FORM
|PTS
|DELHI CAPITALS
|7
|5
|2
|0.482
|W W W
|10
|GUJARAT GIANTS
|6
|3
|3
|0.357
|W W L
|6
|MUMBAI INDIANS
|5
|3
|2
|0.166
|L W W
|6
|ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU
|6
|2
|4
|-0.244
|L L L
|4
|UP WARRIORZ
|6
|2
|4
|-0.786
|L L W
|4
WPL 2025 Orange Cap standings
|WPL 2025 Orange Cap standings
|S.No
|Player Name
|MAT
|INNS
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|S/R
|100s
|50s
|4s
|6s
|1
|Ellyse Perry
|6
|6
|3
|295
|90*
|98.33
|149.74
|0
|4
|29
|10
|2
|Natalie Sciver-Brunt
|5
|5
|2
|272
|80*
|90.66
|147.02
|0
|3
|48
|0
|3
|Shafali Verma
|7
|7
|1
|260
|80*
|43.33
|159.5
|0
|1
|31
|13
|4
|Ash Gardner
|6
|6
|1
|213
|79*
|42.6
|165.11
|0
|3
|16
|15
|5
|Beth Mooney
|6
|6
|0
|180
|96*
|36
|132.35
|0
|2
|29
|6
Ellyse Perry leads with 295 runs in 6 matches, maintaining an impressive average of 98.33 and a strike rate of 149.74. Natalie Sciver-Brunt follows with 272 runs in 5 matches, with a solid average of 90.66 and a strike rate of 147.02. Shafali Verma, with 260 runs in 7 innings, has the highest strike rate (159.5), while Ash Gardner’s 213 runs in 6 innings boast a strike rate of 165.11. Beth Mooney rounds out the top 5 with 180 runs in 6 matches, with a strike rate of 132.35.
WPL 2025 Purple Cap standings
|WPL 2025 purple cap standings
|POS
|Players
|MAT
|OVERS
|MAIDENS
|RUNS
|WKTS
|BBI
|AVG
|ECON
|S/R
|3W
|5W
|1
|Renuka Singh Thakur
|6
|24
|1
|171
|10
|3/23
|17.1
|7.12
|14.4
|1
|0
|2
|Kashvee Gautam
|6
|20
|0
|106
|9
|03/11/25
|11.77
|5.3
|13.33
|1
|0
|3
|Shikha Pandey
|7
|26
|1
|181
|9
|2/14
|20.11
|6.96
|17.33
|0
|0
|4
|Jess Jonassen
|6
|22
|0
|171
|9
|4/31
|19
|7.77
|14.66
|2
|0
|5
|Georgia Wareham
|6
|21
|1
|183
|9
|3/21
|20.33
|8.71
|14
|2
|0
Renuka Singh Thakur leads with 10 wickets in 6 matches, maintaining an excellent average of 17.1 and an economy rate of 7.12. Kashvee Gautam follows with 9 wickets in 6 matches, boasting a remarkable economy of 5.3. Shikha Pandey has taken 9 wickets in 7 matches, with an economy of 6.96. Jess Jonassen also claims 9 wickets in 6 matches, with a standout 4/31 best bowling performance. Georgia Wareham rounds out the top 5 with 9 wickets in 6 matches and an economy rate of 8.71.