Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 11:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / India's stance on cricket with Pakistan is clear and categorical: Shukla

India's stance on cricket with Pakistan is clear and categorical: Shukla

As far as you are asking about (cricket) between the two countries, it is very categorical and clear that it is the (Indian) government's decision, BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla

Rajiv Shukla

Rajiv Shukla, Vice President of BCCI during match 35 of the Indian Premier League season 17 (IPL 2024) between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on the 20th April 2024. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Press Trust of India Lahore
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla on Wednesday said it is very categorical and clear that resumption of bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan is subjected to Indian government's clearance.

The senior BCCI official, who is here on the invitation of the Pakistan Cricket Board to watch the Champions Trophy semifinal between New Zealand and South Africa, also said India team doesn't depend on favourable pitches to excel.

As far as you are asking about (cricket) between the two countries, it is very categorical and clear that it is the (Indian) government's decision. Whatever the government of India says, we will go as per them," Shukla told the Pakistan media on Wednesday. 

 

Pakistan is hosting an international tournament after a long time and it is a good thing. They have organised it well, he added.

While Shukla agreed the fans from both countries want bilateral ties to be resumed, he did not sound positive on the idea of playing at a neutral venue.

Also Read

Pakistan cricket team

Even someone like MS Dhoni cannot do anything with this PAK side: Sana Mir

Sunil Gavaskar

Champions Trophy: PAK will find it hard to beat India's B team - Gavaskar

India Pakistan Match

Champions Trophy: One-sided games have taken sheen off India-Pak rivalry

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar

Akhtar slams Pakistan cricket team after loss against India in Dubai

Virat Kohli

Champions Trophy: Axar says he wanted Kohli to reach 100 run mark vs PAK

It is true that fans from both the countries want the teams to play but the BCCI policy has been, and PCB would too have such a policy, that bilateral matches should be held on each other's soil and not at a third (or) neutral venue, he said.

This has been BCCI's consistent policy. There is also a provision in the ICC which is about the government's consent. It is a big provision, so it happens according to the point of view of government's consent.

Every other country would offer to host India-Pakistan, who would not? the veteran administrator added.

We (BCCI) keep our point in front of the government but they decide after their deliberations. When the government takes a decision, it is after considering a lot of aspects. It is their internal matter, he continued.

Shukla refuted the argument that Indian team, which has qualified for the Champions Trophy final, has enjoyed the benefit of playing at only one venue in this eight-team tournament. 

When this decision was taken at the ICC level, it was decided that India-centric matches will be in Dubai and the rest of the matches will be in Pakistan, so it is not a question of fair or unfair, he said.

The Indian team doesn't depend on pitches, even there (in Dubai) there are different kinds of pitches. The team plays on its performances, the players play on their strengths and not depend on pitches, Shukla added.

The quick-witted Shukla was asked if it would not have been better if the final had been held in Lahore, to which he responded: For that, Australia should have won yesterday (Tuesday). But since they lost, the final would have to be played in Dubai.

When asked about the Asia Cup scheduling, he replied, You know it is status quo, so it will happen accordingly.

I had come here for the Asia Cup as well. Roger Binny was also there and Jay Shah has also been cooperating completely, said Shukla when asked about what he would take back from Pakistan as a BCCI official.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Aquib Javed and Jason Gillespie

Pakistan cricket row: Gillespie slams Aaqib Javed, calls him a 'clown'

WPL 2025

WPL 2025 UP vs MI: Pitch report and key stats of Lucknow's Ekana Stadium

Virat Kohli

ICC rankings: Kohli moves up to No 4 in ODI rankings; Axar, Shami climb up

UPW vs GG

Women's Premier League 2025: UPW vs GG playing 11, live time, streaming

UPW vs GG

WPL 2025 UP vs GG: Pitch report and key stats of Lucknow's Ekana Stadium

Topics : India vs Pakistan India cricket team Pakistan cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodaySLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2024 out SA vs NZ LIVE SCOREDelhi School EWS admissions result 2025Nothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon