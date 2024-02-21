Sensex (    %)
                        
What is the meaning of 'Akaay', the name of Virat-Anushka's second child?

The celebrity couple Virat-Anushka are welcoming a second child, Akaay. Virat Kohli shared the news through Instagram. Know what is the meaning of Akaay

Anushka Virat

Photo: Anushka Sharma Twitter

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's star batter Virat Kohli took to Instagram on February 20, 2024, announcing the birth of his baby boy with his wife Anushka Sharma. The speculation of the couple's second child has already been there for the last few weeks, and now Anushka has given birth to a baby boy in a hospital located in London. The couple already has a three-year-old daughter called Vamika.

Kohli shared a post on Instagram expressing his happiness in welcoming a baby boy Akaay, on February 15th. "With abundant happiness and our hearts all of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world!," the Instagram post reads.

“We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka,” the post further reads.

In his Instagram post, Virat sought blessings in this beautiful time in their lives, requesting everyone to respect their privacy.

Check the post here:


What is the meaning of "Akaay"?

Akaay, meaning 'body-less' or 'Nirakaar' in Sanskrit, has diverse cultural interpretations, including a shining moon in Turkish.

The word Akaay means 'body-less' or 'Nirankaar' in Sanskrit. The interpretation of this word Akaay is ‘Shining moon’ in Turkish.

The word "Akaay" means immortal or something that doesn't decay in Sanskrit.

Virat and Anushka, fondly called 'Virushka' by fans, tied the knot in December 2017 in Italy. In 2021, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Vamika.

The couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrate the arrival of their second child, a baby boy, named Akaay.

Virat Kohli opts out of England

India is currently playing a test series against England, and Virat Kohli opted out of the ongoing series due to personal reasons.

There were rumours that Virat Kohli would be back for the last few matches of the Test series, but BCCI quashed the speculations and cleared that Virat wouldn't be part of the ongoing Test series.

India is currently leading the five-match series by 2-1. Recently, Virat Kohli's former RCB teammate AB de Villiers revealed that the couple is expecting their second child. However, later he retracted his statement.
Topics : Virat Kohli children sports Cricket

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

