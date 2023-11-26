IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans did not release Hardik Pandya before announcing their final retained list on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This comes after rumours of Mumbai Indians poaching Hardik from the Titans by showcasing money power. However, that did not materialise, at least as far as the retention day is concerned.

Among the released overseas players by Gujarat Titans are the West Indian duo of Alzarri Joseph and Odean Smith and Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka. Yash Dayal, K.S. Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel and Pradeep Sangwan are the Indian players who complete the list of eight released players from the Titans.

Kane Williamson, even after suffering from many injuries has been retained by the Titans, meaning they have him for a bigger role in the squad than just being part of the playing 11. Going into the auction on December 19, 2023, in Dubai’s Coco-Cola arena, Titans would have Rupees 28.85 crore to fill the nine slots in their squad.

Gujarat Titans (GT) Released Players List

Yash Dayal, K.S. Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Pradeep Sangwan, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka

Gujarat Titans (GT) Retained Players List

Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, R. Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.