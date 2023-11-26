Sensex (-0.07%)
IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by RR

Rajasthan Royals released eight players, but no big changes were seen apart from Jason Holder, who was in fact traded from Lucknow Super Giants last season

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 5:37 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals released Jason Holder and Obed McCoy among overseas players. Among the domestic players, they let go of Abdul Basith, Akash Vashisht, Kuldip Yadav, Murugan Ashwin, KC Cariappa and KM Asif. With Joe Root already out, the Rajasthan side now has three overseas slots left and they can target the likes of Gerald Coetzee in the auction on December 19 in Dubai. 

They retained all the big names like Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer and the spin-twin of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin. With Adam Zampa already on their side, the Royals would only be eying two out-and-out pacers and a batter among the overseas players. 
The purse remaining for the Royals is Rupess 14.5 and they have nine slots which include three overseas to fill. 

Rajasthan Royals Released Players List

Joe Root, Abdul Basith, Jason Holder, Akash Vashisht, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, Murugan Ashwin, KC Cariappa, KM Asif

Rajasthan Royals Retained Players List

Sanju Samson (Captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kunal Singh Rathore, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler, Donovan Ferreira, Dhruv Jurel, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan (Traded from LSG)

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 5:37 PM IST

