IND W vs PAK W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's U19 T20 Asia Cup 2024: PAK 25 for 1 after powerplay
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Pakistan skipper Zoofishan Ayyaz won the toss and elected to bat first against India in their first game of the inaugural ACC Women’s Asia Cup on Sunday, December 14, at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia today. Check India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Live score, match updates and online scorecard here
The six-team tournament will kick off on Sunday, with arch-rivals India and Pakistan set to face each other in the first match of Group A. Both teams are grouped with Nepal for the first edition of the tournament.
The Niki Prasad-led Indian team will aim to start their campaign with a win over Pakistan before setting their sights on ultimate glory. They hope for a polar opposite outcome to that of their male counterparts, who lost both their opening match and the final against Pakistan in the recently concluded ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024.
ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 India W vs Pakistan W: Playing 11
India Women playing 11: Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke (wk), G Trisha, G Kamilini, Bhavika Ahire, Mithila V, Joshitha Vj, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodia, Aayushi Shukla, Shabnam Md Shakil
Pakistan Women playing 11: Zoofishan Ayyaz (c), Komal Khan (wk), Quratulain, Maham Anees, Fizza Fiaz, Fatima Khan, Rozina Akram, Ravail Farhan, Mahnoor Zeb, Areesha Ansari.
ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 India W vs Pakistan W live telecast details:
ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 India W vs Pakistan W live streaming details:
The live streaming of the ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.
Check all live updates of the ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 match between India and Pakistan here.
11:54 AM
Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live score updates: PAK 25 for 1 after 6 overs
Over Summary: 4 0 0 4 0 0; Pakistan 25/1 after 6 overs; Komal 10 (24), Maham 2 (8)
Aayushi comes into the attack. Komal finally breaks the shackles and cuts the ball to square of the wicket for a boundary off the first ball. Two dot balls before Komal goes to backward point for another boundary. 8 from the over. Powerplay ends.
11:51 AM
Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live score updates: PAK 17 for 1 after 5 overs
Over Summary: 0 0 0 1 0 0; Pakistan 17/1 after 5 overs; Komal 10 (18), Maham 2 (8)
Parunika into the strike. Only one single friom the over.
11:47 AM
Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live score updates: PAK 16 for 1 after 4 overs
Over Summary: 1 0 1 0 0 0; Pakistan 16/1 after 4 overs; Komal 9 (14), Maham 2 (6)
Joshita continues. Just two off the over again.
11:43 AM
Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live score updates: PAK 14 for 1 after 3 overs
Over Summary: 1 0 1 0 0 0; Pakistan 14/1 after 3 overs; Komal 8 (13), Maham 1 (2)
Shabnam continues. Just two off the over.
11:40 AM
Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live score updates: PAK 12 for 1 after 2 overs
Over Summary: 4 0 1 2 1 0; Pakistan 12/1 after 2 overs; Komal 7 (8),
Joshita VJ to start from the other side. Fizza starts the over with a boundary. Joshita stikes first as she traps Fizza in front of the wicket on the last ball of the over. Eight runs and a wicket from the over.
11:34 AM
Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live score updates: First over of the match done
Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 4 0; Pakistan 4/0 after 1 over; Komal 4 (6), Fizza 0 (0)
Shabnam with the first over of the match. Komal opens the account for Pakistan with a boundary to third man after four dot balls. Dot ball to end the over four from it.
11:24 AM
Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live updates: PAK Playing 11
Pakistan U19 Women's Playing 11: Zoofishan Ayyaz (c), Komal Khan (wk), Quratulain, Maham Anees, Fizza Fiaz, Fatima Khan, Rozina Akram, Ravail Farhan, Mahnoor Zeb, Areesha Ansari
11:22 AM
Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live updates: IND Playing 11
India U19 Women's Playing 11: Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke (wk), G Trisha, G Kamilini, Bhavika Ahire, Mithila V, Joshitha Vj, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodia, Aayushi Shukla, Shabnam Md Shakil
11:18 AM
Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live updates: India women's team bowling first
Pakistan skipper Zoofishan Ayyaz wins the toss and elects to bat first.
11:12 AM
Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live updates: Toss to take place shortly
The live toss between India captain Niki Prasad and Pakistan skipper Zoofishan Ayyaz will take place shortly, stay tuned.
11:06 AM
Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live updates: Pakistan squad
Pakistan Women U19 squad: Zoofishan Ayyaz (c), Komal Khan (vc, wk), Haniah Ahmer, Rozina Akram, Areesha Ansari, Maham Anees, Shahar Bano, Fizza Fiaz, Ravail Farhan, Wasifa Hussain (wk), Tayyaba Imdad, Fatima Khan, Aleesa Mukhtiar, Quratulain, Mahnoor Zeb
10:51 AM
Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live updates: India squad
India squad for Women's Asia Cup 2024: Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke (vc), G Trisha, Kamalini G (wk), Bhavika Ahire (wk), Ishawari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Nandhana S
10:45 AM
Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan live score updates
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India U19 Women vs Pakistan U19 Women match in ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024.
First Published: Dec 15 2024 | 10:40 AM IST