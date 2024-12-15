WPL 2025 Auction LIVE UPDATES: Big names set to go under the hammer
A total of 120 players are set to go under the hammer for the 19 open slots during the Sunday auction in Bengaluru
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The highly anticipated Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction is all set to commence in Bengaluru on December 15, 2024, with the fate of 120 players, including 91 Indians and 29 overseas players, hanging in the balance for the 19 open slots in the auction.
Four teams—Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, and Delhi Capitals—have four open slots each to fill, while UP Warriorz will only need to fill three spots to complete their 18-member squad for WPL 2025.
Players like Lauren Bell and Sneh Rana are expected to be in demand, but with most of the players—90 of the 120—being uncapped, fans can look forward to some surprise picks during the auction.
WPL 2025 auction purse and open slots of all five teams
|
WPL 2025 auction remaining purse of teams
|Teams
|Slots Availiable
|
Purse Remaining (in Crore)
|Delhi Capitals
|4
|2.5
|Gujarat Giants
|4
|4.4
|Mumbai Indians
|4
|2.65
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|4
|3.25
|UP Warriors
|3
|3.9
WPL 2025 auction live streaming and telecast details
When is the WPL 2025 auction?
The WPL 2025 auction is scheduled for Sunday, December 14.
What time will the WPL 2025 auction begin?
The WPL 2025 auction will start at 3 PM IST in Bengaluru on December 14.
Where to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2025 auction in India?
The live telecast of the WPL 2025 auction will be available on the Sports 18 network in India.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the WPL 2025 auction in India?
The live streaming of the WPL 2025 auction will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
2:56 PM
WPL 2025 auction LIVE UPDATES: Breakdown of players to go under hammer
Complete breakdown of capped and uncapped players:
|WPL 2025 auction players' list
|Sr. No
|Capped/Uncapped players
|No. of players
|1
|Capped Indians
|9
|2
|Capped Overseas
|21
|3
|Uncapped Indian
|82
|4
|Uncapped overseas
|8
|Total
|120
2:45 PM
WPL 2025 auction LIVE UPDATES: Remaining purse for all teams!
Gujarat Giants - (Rs 4.4 crore) - 4 available slots (2 overseas)
UP Warriorz - (Rs 3.95 crore) - 3 available slots (1 overseas)
Delhi Capitals - (Rs 2.5 crore) - 4 available slots (1 overseas)
Mumbai Indians - (Rs 2.65 crore) - 4 available slots (1 overseas)
Royal Challengers Bangalore - (Rs 3.25 crore) - 4 available slots (no overseas slots)
2:35 PM
WPL 2025 auction LIVE UPDATES: Which team has the biggest purse?
Gujarat Giants will enter the Women's Premier League 2025 Auction with the largest purse of Rs 4.4 crore, aiming to secure four players, including two overseas talents. UP Warriorz need to fill three spots, including one for an overseas player. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Capitals each have four slots to fill. RCB, however, has no vacancies for an additional overseas player.
2:25 PM
WPL 2025 auction LIVE UPDATES: Who are the marquee players available today?
The marquee players in the Women's Premier League 2025 Auction feature Tejal Hasabnis, Sneh Rana, Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Heather Knight (England), Orla Prendergast (Ireland), Lauren Bell (England), Kim Garth (Australia), and Danielle Gibson (England), among other notable names.
2:14 PM
WPL 2025 auction LIVE UPDATES: Details about the players up for grabs!
The auction pool consists of 120 players, including 91 Indian and 29 international cricketers, with three emerging talents from Associate Nations. Among these, 30 players are capped (9 Indian, 21 international), while 90 are uncapped (82 Indian, 8 international). With the majority of franchises retaining their core squads, only 19 spots are available, including 5 for overseas players.
2:00 PM
WPL 2025 auction LIVE UPDATES: Big names up for grabs!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Women's Premier League 2025 auction. The stage is set for the bidding wars as 120 players are set to go under the hammer tonight as teams look to complete their team for the upcoming WPL 2025 season.
