WPL final 2025: DC vs MI match date, time, venue, squad, live streaming

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will take on each other in the final of the Women's Premier League 2025 on March 15 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians booked their final berth with a 47-run win against Gujarat Giants in the playoff while Delhi Capitals booked their place in the finale with a top spot finish in the points table.
Delhi Capitals would be looking to clinch their maiden WPL title after losing twice in the final over the years. Meg Lanning and co. would be vary of the challenge again and would put their best foot forward when they take the field against Harmanpreet Kaur's side.
Delhi already have 2 wins against Mumbai in WPL 2025 and will be lookign to get a hattrick of wins on Saturday now.
WPL 2025 final Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Squads Delhi Capitals squad:
WPL 2025 final schedule
Teams
Time
Venue
Date
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
19:30:00
Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
March 15, 2025
Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneha Deepthi, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Taniyaa Bhatia, Nandini Kashyap, Sarah Bryce, Titas Sadhu Mumbai Indians squad:
Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon.
Women's Premier League 2025 final Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians live telecast and live streaming details
When will the WPL 2025 final be played?
Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will play the WPL 2025 final on March 15. Where will the WPL 2025 final be played on March 15?
The WPL 2025 final will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 15. When will the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 final live toss take place?
The live toss for the DC vs MI WPL 2025 final will take place at 7 PM. Where will the live telecast of Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 final be available in India?
The live telecast of Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 final will be available on the Star Sports network. Where will the live streaming of Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 final be available in India?
The live streaming of Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 final will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.