WATCH: ICC launches anthem ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 in US & West Indies

The International Cricket Council (ICC) launched a new anthem and music piece, composed and produced by renowned Grammy award-winning film and television composer, Lorne Balfe to be played across ICC world events.





ALSO READ: Check full squads of 20 teams participating in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel This iconic piece of music will serve as the new sonic brand of the ICC to be played at all matches, encapsulating the dynamic spirit of the sport across its diverse formats of Test, One-Day and T20 international cricket. As a strategic brand asset, the aural piece will serve to reinforce the ICC’s identity around the globe.











https://t.co/vEKSqYOQxe pic.twitter.com/XjObgoo8Im Presenting the all-new ICC anthem, produced by Grammy-winning composer Lorne Balfe May 23, 2024 Recorded at the illustrious Abbey Road Recording Studios in London, the unique score will serve as a unifying, auditory experience for cricket fans across the world. The anthem has been designed to celebrate the rich tapestry of cricket culture, creating a visceral experience for fans across ICC event’s various platforms as well as in-venue and on broadcast.

Emphasis was put on utilizing a variety of orchestral instruments, cricket equipment, and in-game sounds, to create a rousing and awe-inspiring soundscape, fostering a sense of anticipation before the start of play, triumph at the end of matches and celebration in the moment of an eventual trophy lift.

Some of Balfe’s most recent film and television credits are:

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1

Life on Our Planet narrated by Morgan Freeman

Black Adam, Luther: The Fallen Sun

Top Gun: Maverick and Black Widow

"It’s been a great experience working with the ICC and composing the new anthem. It’s an anthem of unity and the goal was to echo the spirit of every boundary crossed and wicket taken in this wonderful, timeless sport," said Balfe in a media statement.