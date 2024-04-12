Business Standard
The dream still on? Rohit Sharma not to retire before 2027 ODI World Cup

I am playing well at the moment and I am thinking of continuing for a few more years; I really want to win that World Cup, says India captain Rohit Sharma

Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 6:38 PM IST

While many thought that Rohit Sharma's dream of winning an ODI World Cup was over after a heart-breaking defeat in the final of the 2023 Cricket World Cup, the Indian captain revealed that he wants to continue playing cricket till the next showpiece event takes place. 

While talking to presented and host Gaurav Kapoor and British pop singer Ed Sheeran on a YouTube chat show 'Breakfast with Champions', said that he hadn't thought about retirement yet.

"I haven't really thought about retirement. But, I don't know where life takes you. I am playing well at the moment and I am thinking of continuing for a few more years. I really want to win that World Cup."

Rohit once again reiterated that the 50-over World Cup is the actual World Cup. 

"We have grown up watching the 50-over World Cup. There is the World Test Championship final happening at Lord's in 2025. Hopefully, we will make it there," added Rohit, who will be leading the side in this year's T20 World Cup in June.

Rohit Sharma career stats
Batting Career Summary
Format M Inn NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 200 50 4s 6s
Test 59 101 10 4138 212 45.47 7251 57.07 12 1 17 452 84
ODI 262 254 36 10709 264 49.12 11644 91.97 31 3 55 993 323
T20I 151 143 16 3974 121 31.29 2839 139.98 5 0 29 359 190
IPL 248 243 28 6367 109 29.61 4869 130.77 1 0 42 571 267
Bowling Career Summary
Format M Inn B Runs Wkts BBI BBM Econ Avg SR
Test 59 16 383 224 2 1/26 1/35 3.51 112 191.5
ODI 262 39 598 522 9 2/27 2/27 5.24 58 66.44
T20I 151 9 68 113 1 1/22 1/22 9.97 113 68
IPL 248 32 339 453 15 4/6 4/6 8.02 30.2 22.6

