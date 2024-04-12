The dream still on? Rohit Sharma not to retire before 2027 ODI World Cup

While many thought that Rohit Sharma's dream of winning an ODI World Cup was over after a heart-breaking defeat in the final of the 2023 Cricket World Cup, the Indian captain revealed that he wants to continue playing cricket till the next showpiece event takes place.
While talking to presented and host Gaurav Kapoor and British pop singer Ed Sheeran on a YouTube chat show 'Breakfast with Champions', said that he hadn't thought about retirement yet.
"I haven't really thought about retirement. But, I don't know where life takes you. I am playing well at the moment and I am thinking of continuing for a few more years. I really want to win that World Cup."
Rohit once again reiterated that the 50-over World Cup is the actual World Cup.
"We have grown up watching the 50-over World Cup. There is the World Test Championship final happening at Lord's in 2025. Hopefully, we will make it there," added Rohit, who will be leading the side in this year's T20 World Cup in June.
|Rohit Sharma career stats
|Batting Career Summary
|Format
|M
|Inn
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|200
|50
|4s
|6s
|Test
|59
|101
|10
|4138
|212
|45.47
|7251
|57.07
|12
|1
|17
|452
|84
|ODI
|262
|254
|36
|10709
|264
|49.12
|11644
|91.97
|31
|3
|55
|993
|323
|T20I
|151
|143
|16
|3974
|121
|31.29
|2839
|139.98
|5
|0
|29
|359
|190
|IPL
|248
|243
|28
|6367
|109
|29.61
|4869
|130.77
|1
|0
|42
|571
|267
|Bowling Career Summary
|Format
|M
|Inn
|B
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|BBM
|Econ
|Avg
|SR
|Test
|59
|16
|383
|224
|2
|1/26
|1/35
|3.51
|112
|191.5
|ODI
|262
|39
|598
|522
|9
|2/27
|2/27
|5.24
|58
|66.44
|T20I
|151
|9
|68
|113
|1
|1/22
|1/22
|9.97
|113
|68
|IPL
|248
|32
|339
|453
|15
|4/6
|4/6
|8.02
|30.2
|22.6