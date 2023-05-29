close

Yashasvi Jaiswal replaces Ruturaj Gaikwad as standby player for WTC final

Yashasvi Jaiswal is to replace Ruturaj Gaikwad as one of three standby players for the WTC final to be played at the Oval on 7-11 June.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photo: @@cricketworldcup

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 11:17 AM IST
Rajasthan Royals opener and top contender of emerging player of the season, Yashasvi Jaiswal, will replace another IPL star Ruturaj Gaikwad as one of the three standby players for the World Test Championship that will be played from June 7 to June 11.
The International Cricket Council confirmed the information on Sunday as Ruturaj Gaikwad reportedly informed the Board of Cricket Council of India (BCCI) about his unavailability for the WTC due to personal reasons. 

According to sources, Ruturaj Gaikwad is marrying on June 3, and he can join the team India's squad in the UK only after June 5. Hence the board decided to replace Ruturaj Gaikwad in the standby list of players. Since Jaiswal has a UK visa, he can leave for London next week.
The RR opener has been in great form this season, the youngster scored 625 runs in 14 innings at the IPL 2023, and he has overall scored 1172 runs in 37 IPL matches.

The 21 years old debuted in 2020 against Chennai Super Kings, and the uncapped batter has never looked back since then.

India vs Australia: WTC Squad

Both teams have announced their squad for the World Test Championship at the Oval, London. Here's the squad for both teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadakt, Umesh Yadav.
Reserves: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.
Reserves: Mitch Marsh, Matt Renshaw

The WTC final will be played between 7 to 11 June, and 12 June earmarked as a reserve day to make up for any loss of play in the scheduled five days.
Topics : ICC World Test Championship Indian Cricket Australia cricket team

First Published: May 29 2023 | 11:17 AM IST

