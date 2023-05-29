Yashasvi Jaiswal replaces Ruturaj Gaikwad as standby player for WTC final



The International Cricket Council confirmed the information on Sunday as Ruturaj Gaikwad reportedly informed the Board of Cricket Council of India (BCCI) about his unavailability for the WTC due to personal reasons. Rajasthan Royals opener and top contender of emerging player of the season, Yashasvi Jaiswal, will replace another IPL star Ruturaj Gaikwad as one of the three standby players for the World Test Championship that will be played from June 7 to June 11.



The RR opener has been in great form this season, the youngster scored 625 runs in 14 innings at the IPL 2023, and he has overall scored 1172 runs in 37 IPL matches. According to sources, Ruturaj Gaikwad is marrying on June 3, and he can join the team India's squad in the UK only after June 5. Hence the board decided to replace Ruturaj Gaikwad in the standby list of players. Since Jaiswal has a UK visa, he can leave for London next week.

India vs Australia: WTC Squad Both teams have announced their squad for the World Test Championship at the Oval, London. Here's the squad for both teams: The 21 years old debuted in 2020 against Chennai Super Kings, and the uncapped batter has never looked back since then.

Reserves: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadakt, Umesh Yadav.



Reserves: Mitch Marsh, Matt Renshaw Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

The WTC final will be played between 7 to 11 June, and 12 June earmarked as a reserve day to make up for any loss of play in the scheduled five days.

