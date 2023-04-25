close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Perfect timing: Rahane forces his way into India's Test squad for WTC Final

It is not the domestic performance, but Rahane's IPL form and Iyer's injury that have earned him a place back in the team

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
Ajinkya Rahane, India vs Australia, Border-Gavaskar trophy

Ajinkya Rahane with Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Photo: @ajinkyarahane88

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 5:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

It was Januray 11, 2022 when Ajinkya Rahane was last seen in all whites for India. It was a match against South Africa where he scored a paltry nine and one in the first and second innings respectively. Noteably, Rahane had not scored a century in his 27 previous Test innings. As a result, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara were shown the door and Virat Kohli lost the captaincy. 
Cut to Indian Premier League 2023. April 25, 2023, exactly 459 days later, the Mumbaikar was named in India’s squad for World Test Championship (WTC) Final starting June 7 against Australia in England. It was unexpected because Rahane has not been the top performer in the domestic season as well.

In the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy season, Rahane played three games, but could score only one century. Later, in the 2022-23 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Rahane was not among the top scorers either. However, he had a decent seaon with 263 runs at an average of 52.6 in seven games. He scored two fifties but no century.
In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Rahane led the Mumbai side to a championship victory, however, his form was not the best. He had a horrible outing in the eight games, scoring only 112 runs at an average of 16. 

In the Ranji Trophy though, he bounced back a little bit to score 634 runs in 11 innings of seven games at an average of 57. But overall, he was the 15th highest run-getter this season, once again not among the top performers. However, he scored a noteworthy double century against Hyderabad, which was the weakest side this season. The other century too was against a weak Asaam side where he scored 191. Other than that he had a fifty against Delhi, whose bowling attack is weak. 
Against teams like Andhra Pradesh, Saurashtra, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, Rahane was unable to get big runs. Hence, his inclusion in India's WTC squad may have stunned a few. However, it is not a head scratcher. Here's how.

Also Read

IPL 2023: Updated squad list of all teams after the mini-auction in Kochi

IPL 2023 Group B analysis: How do the teams shape up for the new season

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Semi-Final Live Streaming: When and how to watch

PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Final Live Streaming: When, how to watch in India

Ranji Trophy: Bad light costs TN yet again; Sai rues conceding late runs

Sachin at 50: The burden of being a prodigy

Sachin's 50th birthday: Here are Master Blaster's top 10 innings to recall

Dravid will fly to London for WTC final against Australia on May 23

Sydney Cricket Ground unveils gate named after Tendulkar on his 50th b'day

Sachin Tendulkar's 50th Birthday; fans greeting him across the Globe


At a time when Shreyas Iyer is injured and Suryakumar Yadav has not been in his best form, Rahane was given the oppurtunity by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL and he grabbed it both hands. He scored 61 off just 27 at Wankheded on his CSK debut. He then went on to score quickfire 30s in the following games against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) respectivley. In his last outing, he scored 71* against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) off just 29 balls at a strike rate of 244 to help Chennai post the highest total at Eden Gardens in IPL history. 
Rahane was omitted from India’s central contract list earlier this year. Though he had talked about not giving up India hopes during this Ranji season, it is not the domestic performance, rather IPL form and Iyer's injury that has earned him a place back in the team. 

India’s WTC Final Squad
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat
Topics : Ajinkya Rahane ICC World Test Championship Indian Premier League Domestic cricket Chennai Super Kings

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 5:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

UP Board's result: Girls outperform boys in high school, intermediate exam

Photo: ANI
2 min read

Hyundai Motor's Q1 net profit jumps 92% on SUVs, increased production

Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Hyundai
3 min read

MP CM hits back on Kamal Nath raising question about income of farmers

Shivraj Singh Chouhan
3 min read

BJP has to go if democracy is to survive: Kharge ahead of K'taka polls

Mallikarjun Kharge
3 min read

3M to cut 6,000 positions globally to focus on high-growth businesses

3M, 3M logo
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Sachin at 50: The burden of being a prodigy

Sachin Tendulkar
7 min read

IPL 2023 GT vs MI preview: Mumbai in Ahmedabad to take on in-form Titans

Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants by 7 runs in IPL 2023. Photo: Sportzpics
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon