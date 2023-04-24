Dravid will fly to London for WTC final against Australia on May 23



Players who will be out from the IPL playoffs race will also leave with Rahul Dravid. The full-fledged team will join the squad on June 1 with Rohit Sharma and his team. Rahul Dravid is all set to leave for London on May 23-24 for the WTC final. Rahul Dravid accompanied by some of his fellow team players who are ousted from IPL 2023. The rest of the team will join the squad after completing their IPL commitments.

BCCI is yet to release the squad for the WTC final Key Indian players are struggling with injuries, including Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer. Iyer is most likely to miss the WTC final, and he can be replaced by former vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, though Surya Kumar Yadav's recent performance in IPL can help him to get into the squad. BCCI officials told InsideSports, “Rahul will leave for London in the last week of May, around May 23-24. Players will leave after their IPL commitments. Some of the guys will leave with Dravid as their IPL campaign will be over.”



Selectors are facing difficulties in selecting the team for the WTC final against Australia. Most likely, the four-member committee will announce the squad in the first week of May. Ajinkya Rahane has been phenomenal in the Ranji Trophy, and he has played some quality match-winning knocks for CSK in Ipl 2023. He has been dropped from the Test squad since the South Africa tour last year.

Also Read IPL 2023: Updated squad list of all teams after the mini-auction in Kochi Hockey World Cup, IND vs ENG: India eye last 8 spot, England seek revenge IPL 2023 Group B analysis: How do the teams shape up for the new season England vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup: How to live stream in India IND vs AUS Test: Team's emphasis on slip fielding says India coach Dravid Sydney Cricket Ground unveils gate named after Tendulkar on his 50th b'day Sachin Tendulkar's 50th Birthday; fans greeting him across the Globe Sach was life: Tendulkar on field was raw emotion, a happiness pill From student to the God of Cricket: Sachin Tendulkar's journey to the top It's the last phase of my career, says Dhoni after win against SRH

Australia announced their squad for WTC

Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner. Australian team for the WTC final:

Pat Cummins will lead the team against India in the WTC final that will be played from June 7, 2023 to June 11, 2023.