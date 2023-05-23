close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Adidas appointed kit sponsor for Indian cricket team till March 2028

Partnership gives German sportswear giant exclusive rights for manufacturing kit across all formats of the game

BS Reporter Mumbai
Adidas ag

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 2:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

German sportswear giant Adidas is the new official kit sponsor for the Indian cricket team in a partnership till March 2028, it was announced on Tuesday.
The partnership gives Adidas ('adidas' in branding) exclusive rights for manufacturing kits across all formats of the game, said a press release. The company will be the sole supplier for all matches, training and travel wear for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), including the men’s, women’s and youth teams.

Starting June 2023, the Indian team will be seen in the three stripes of Adidas for the first time and will debut their new kit during the World Test Championship Finals.
“Cricket remains the most popular sport in India, as well as experiencing continued expansion all over the world - sellout crowds, increased elite competition and grassroots growth. Indian cricket has also evolved exponentially with a world class youth system that reliably produces great athletes, a leading domestic league and a cricketing identity that is revered globally,” Adidas said in the release.

Adidas will also kit the "A" men's and women’s national teams, India "B" men's and women’s teams, India U-19 men's and women’s teams, their coaches, and staff.
“We are committed to helping grow the game of cricket and could not be more excited to partner with one of the world’s leading sportswear brands, adidas, in this journey. With its rich historical legacy in sports, world-class products, and strong global reach, adidas will play an important role in driving the performance and future success of different categories of Indian cricket,” said Jay Shah, honorary secretary of BCCI, in the release.

Also Read

Adidas to replace KKPL as the new kit sponsor of Indian cricket team

A stripe more or a stripe less?

Foodtech start-up Pluckk acquires DIY meal kit company KOOK

Killer Jeans maker now jersey sponsor of Indian cricket team; MPL out

Fifa World Cup Highlights: Portugal, Brazil win as Uruguay draw vs Korea

Australia's decision to not play warm-up games fraught with danger: Border

Adidas to replace KKPL as the new kit sponsor of Indian cricket team

BCCI set to ratify its POSH policy, form World Cup Working Group at SGM

ICC makes helmets mandatory for high-risk positions; changes free hit rule

ICC Cricket Committee scraps 'soft signal' by on-field umpires


Shah had on Monday tweeted about the partnership with Adidas.
Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said in the release: “We are proud to partner with BCCI and Team India, the most iconic team in India. Cricket is the most important sport in India, and it is very important for us to be visible and invest in it. We could not have found a better partner than the BCCI. I believe India to be the fastest growing sports market for the next decades. We are very committed to supporting our team to become the best sports brand in India.”

Adidas said its partnership with BCCI will further enhance the brand’s presence across the region and strengthen its commitment towards growing sports in India.
Topics : adidas Indian Cricket BCCI

First Published: May 23 2023 | 2:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

SpiceJet emerging from toughest challenges', has new growth plan: Chairman

SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh
2 min read

Kirloskar Industries announces dividend of Rs 11 per share for FY23

Kirloskar Industries Ltd (Photo: Kirloskar)
2 min read

Tamil Nadu CM leaves for 9-day foreign trip to attract investments

M K Stalin
2 min read

Don't disturb me, says CM Shivakumar on row over full term for Siddaramaiah

DK Shivakumar, Karnataka elections
3 min read

Has to ensure that bill on Delhi services is not passed in RS: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, AAP national convenor, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

With Adani, Agarwal under scrutiny, India's privatisation drive stalled

fdi, investment, companies, stocks, investor, PSU, disinvestment, shares
6 min read

RBI meet: Focus turns to public sector bank boards' strategic role

RBI
4 min read

Vedanta announces dividend worth Rs 6,877 cr, Rs 18.5 per equity share

Vedanta
2 min read

Govt reduces FAME-II subsidy on electric two-wheelers from June 1

Electric scooters
1 min read

TDS rules: Online gaming bonus, incentives taxable if withdrawn, says CBDT

The Budget estimated direct tax collection at Rs 14.20 trillion in FY23, higher than Rs 14.10 trillion collected last fiscal
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon