Aussies in shambles! Kangaroos record 4 consecutive defeats in World Cups

Australian cricket team are going through their worst phase in 50-over World Cup history. The five-time champions have now lost four consecutive matches in World Cups — the last league match, the semifinal in 2019 and the first two in 2023.





The dominating campaign of Aussies in World Cups is the stories of bygone days. Their misery was not only the defeat but the way it happened.





In their 2023 World Cup opener, they succumbed to India's spin troika of Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav for a paltry 199. Though they made their way into the game by reducing Men In Blue to 2-3 but poor catching — Mitchell Marsh dropping Virat Kohli — didn't help the Kangaroos' cause. Eventually, they lost the match after Kohli and KL Rahul's record partnership.

The story was not different in their second match as well. Once regarded as the best fielding side in the world, Australia dropped as many as five catches against South Africa in Lucknow. Two of five catches were dropped in captain Pat Cummins' ninth over (49th over of South Africa's innings).

The dollies dropped by Mitchell Starc and Marcus Stoinis allowed South Africa to post 311-7.





Chasing the daunting total, South Africa reduced the Aussies to 56-4 in just 12 overs, and finally, they lost the match by 134 runs, their biggest defeat by runs in World Cups.

World Cup 2023: The downfall of five-time champions Australia

- Dropped five catches while fielding against South Africa.

- Lost 4 wickets for just 20 runs

- Registers their worst defeat in terms of runs (134) in World Cup

- Lost four consecutive matches in World Cups, last two in 2019 and first two in 2023.