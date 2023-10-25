Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs SL Playing 11, toss result, live steaming

In match 25 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday (October 26). With England desperate to win the match vs Sri Lanka after two back-to-back defeats, they have brought, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Liam Livingstone in their Playing 11. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have made two changes in their XI. Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Kumara came back to the line up.

England vs Sri Lanka playing 11

England Playing 11: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka Playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka.



Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka.

England vs Sri Lanka head-to-head

England and Sri Lanka have come up against each other in 78 ODIs. Although the numbers are even stevens with the Lankan team winning 36 matches and the English winning 38, in the last 8 years, the islanders have won only twice in 15 matches against England. In the last two World Cups, it was England who got the better of the team from the Indian Ocean.

Total matches played: 78

England won: 38

Sri Lanka won: 36

No result: 03

Tied- 00

ENG vs SL ODIs: Squads of both team

England Squad for ODI World Cup





Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), David Willey, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Brydon Carse, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran

Sri Lanka Squad for World Cup

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Angelo Mathews, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage

England vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the England vs Sri Lanka World Cup match take place?





England vs Sri Lanka World Cup match will take place on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

What is the venue of the ENG vs SL World Cup match?

England vs Sri Lanka World Cup match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

When will England vs Sri Lanka World Cup match live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

England vs Sri Lanka live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 01:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the England vs Sri Lanka World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the England vs Sri Lanka World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the England vs Sri Lanka World Cup match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the ENG vs SL World Cup match in India for free?

Hotstar will live stream the England vs Sri Lanka World Cup match in India for free.