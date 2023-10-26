ENG vs SL Highlights, World Cup 2023: Clinical Sri Lanka punish England
England vs Sri Lanka Highlights, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: As Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama hit 50s and Lahir Kumara took 3/35, the Lankan Lions defeated the Three Lions by 8 wickets
BS Web Team New Delhi
Sri Lanka hammered England by 8 wickets with 24.2 overs to spare in match number 25 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, October 26. Chasing a target of 157 to win, the Lankan Lions were boosted by fifties from Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama after losing two quick wickets.
Earlier in the day, England were bowled out for 156 after their captain Jos Buttler won the toss and decided to bat first. Ben Stokes top-scored with 43 while Lahiru Kaumara was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka with figures of 3/35.
England made three changes in their playing 11 as Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, and Moeen Ali have come in for Reece Topley, Gus Atkinson, and Harry Brook respectively. For Sri Lanka, Angelo Mathews came in for Dushan Hemantha while Lahiru Kumara replaced Chamika Karunaratne.
Cricket World Cup 2023: England vs Sri Lanka Playing 11
England Playing 11: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Sri Lanka Playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka
England vs Sri Lanka LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between England's Jos Buttler and Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis fell in favour of the former who decided to bat first.
First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 12:16 PM IST