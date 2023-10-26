close
Heatmap

ENG vs SL Highlights, World Cup 2023: Clinical Sri Lanka punish England

England vs Sri Lanka Highlights, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: As Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama hit 50s and Lahir Kumara took 3/35, the Lankan Lions defeated the Three Lions by 8 wickets

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Sri Lanka beat England by 8 wickets in ICC World Cup 2023 match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Photo: ICC and England Cricket

Sri Lanka beat England by 8 wickets in ICC World Cup 2023 match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Photo: ICC and England Cricket

Sri Lanka hammered England by 8 wickets with 24.2 overs to spare in match number 25 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, October 26. Chasing a target of 157 to win, the Lankan Lions were boosted by fifties from Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama after losing two quick wickets. 

Earlier in the day, England were bowled out for 156 after their captain Jos Buttler won the toss and decided to bat first. Ben Stokes top-scored with 43 while Lahiru Kaumara was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka with figures of 3/35. 

England made three changes in their playing 11 as Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, and Moeen Ali have come in for Reece Topley, Gus Atkinson, and Harry Brook respectively. For Sri Lanka, Angelo Mathews came in for Dushan Hemantha while Lahiru Kumara replaced Chamika Karunaratne.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

Cricket World Cup 2023: England vs Sri Lanka Playing 11

England Playing 11: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka Playing 11:  Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here

England vs Sri Lanka LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between England's Jos Buttler and Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis fell in favour of the former who decided to bat first. 

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast England vs Sri Lanka

Star Sports will live broadcast England vs Sri Lanka World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.


ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming ENG vs SL

Fans can watch the live stream of England vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

Stay tuned for ENG vs SL highlights here

Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 cricket world cup ICC World Cup England cricket team Sri Lanka cricket team Angelo Mathews Jos Buttler Jonny Bairstow Ben Stokes Moeen Ali Harry Brook Liam Livingstone Mark Wood Chris Woakes Sam Curran Kusal Mendis Kusal Perera BS Web Reports cricket broadcast sports broadcasting Hotstar Star Sports

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 12:16 PM IST

